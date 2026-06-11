Lakers' Offseason Expectations May Be About to Meet a Harsh Reality

The expectation for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into the NBA offseason has been that the team will try to make significant changes to the front office and the roster with hopes of surrounding superstar guard Luka Doncic with the talent needed for the storied franchise to be able to compete with the elite teams in the Western Conference, namely the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder.

Although that’s the expectation, the reality of what can and will happen in Los Angeles may be much different due to the current circumstances.

Lakers May Settle for ‘Status Quo ‘Offseason’

According to Kurt Helin of Pro Basketball Talk, fans of the Lakers franchise may have to prepare for an offseason in which major roster moves don’t come to fruition.

The Lakers can offer whatever they wish to LeBron, they have his Bird rights. That said, the organization is prioritizing re-signing Austin Reaves (also a free agent) and retooling the roster with players who better fit with Luka Doncic and his skill set. Lakers fans expecting major roster moves or even a radical overhaul of the role players on the team may want to prep themselves for a more status quo offseason, league sources told NBC Sports.

The first domino to fall this summer is superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo getting traded by the Milwaukee Bucks. The Lakers are expected to submit a trade offer for the two-time NBA MVP, but it’s highly likely that other teams, especially the Miami Heat, will submit trade packages that are more appealing to the Bucks.

Once Antetokounmpo is traded, expected before the 2026 NBA Draft on June 23, the Lakers will likely pivot to another offseason plan, which could involve additional trade scenarios and free agent moves.

However, the team has a lot of decisions to make on players currently on the roster expected to hit the free agent market, like LeBron James, Austin Reaves (player option), Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes, Luke Kennard, Maxi Kleber, Deandre Ayton (player option) and Marcus Smart (player option).

Reaves’ immediate future seems to be the team’s top priority, as he’s expected to opt out of the final year of his deal and sign a long-term deal with Los Angeles or test free agency. James is likely the next in line, but it’s uncertain what his plans are, as he could choose to retire, re-sign with the Lakers or explore other options in free agency, with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors rumored to be ready and waiting to send him an offer.

Due to his relationship with Doncic, Hayes could be another priority for the Lakers in free agency. As for Hachimura, Kennard and Kleber, it remains to be seen what the future holds for them in free agency.

Much like Reaves, Smart and Ayton have player options for next season, but it’s unclear if they intend to opt out or opt in. If Smart opts out, he’ll likely be a player the Lakers want to retain, but Ayton’s future is anyone’s guess, as he could be a trade candidate if he opts in.

The Lakers’ plans will certainly become much clearer when Antetokounmpo is moved and when James makes his decision. As Helin suggests, it could be more “status quo” this summer than significant moves by Los Angeles, which might not sit well with fans.

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