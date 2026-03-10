Lakers' LeBron James Officially Listed as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Following an impressive win against the New York Knicks on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are now sitting in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, jumping ahead of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday, the Lakers will have an opportunity to continue putting pressure on the top teams in the West, as they’ll face Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently in third place in the West. at Crypto.com Arena.

However, there’s a chance the Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for a third straight game, as he is dealing with a right hip contusion.

LeBron James Listed as Questionable Ahead of Clash With Timberwolves

LeBron James is QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow’s game against the Timberwolves pic.twitter.com/bpWbwuGWWG — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 10, 2026

Fortunately for the Lakers, the rest of the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the visiting Timberwolves is clean, with no other players listed.

