All Lakers

Lakers' LeBron James Officially Listed as Questionable vs. Timberwolves

Ryan Ward|
Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches from the bench against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Mar 6, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James watches from the bench against the Indiana Pacers at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this story:

Los Angeles LakersMinnesota Timberwolves

Following an impressive win against the New York Knicks on Sunday, the Los Angeles Lakers are now sitting in the fifth spot in the Western Conference standings, jumping ahead of Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets.

On Tuesday, the Lakers will have an opportunity to continue putting pressure on the top teams in the West, as they’ll face Anthony Edwards’ Minnesota Timberwolves, who are currently in third place in the West. at Crypto.com Arena. 

However, there’s a chance the Lakers will be without superstar forward LeBron James for a third straight game, as he is dealing with a right hip contusion.

LeBron James Listed as Questionable Ahead of Clash With Timberwolves

Fortunately for the Lakers, the rest of the team’s injury report ahead of Tuesday’s game against the visiting Timberwolves is clean, with no other players listed.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.

Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations

Published
Ryan Ward
RYAN WARD

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.

Share on XFollow RyanWardLA
Home/Injuries