Lakers-Pacers Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Adou Thiero Update

The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an incredible stretch in which the team won nine straight games, with superstar Luka Doncic putting on a show on a nightly basis, setting milestones and already making his mark on the franchise’s storied history.

However, the impressive win streak came to an end on Monday, with the Lakers falling to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Along with Los Angeles needing to start fresh on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Lakers are dealing with some injuries.

Marcus Smart is Doubtful, Rui Hachimura & Adou Thiero are Questionable vs. Pacers

Marcus Smart is trending toward missing a second straight game as he nurses a right ankle contusion, with his status listed as doubtful. Rui Hachimura continues to deal with right calf soreness, making him questionable for Wednesday’s game along with rookie Adou Thiero, who is dealing with left knee soreness.

Rui Hachimura and Adou Thiero are QUESTIONABLE while Marcus Smart is DOUBTFUL for tomorrow's game against the Pacers pic.twitter.com/oocFC30Lxx — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 24, 2026