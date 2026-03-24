Lakers-Pacers Injury Report: Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Adou Thiero Update
In this story:
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off an incredible stretch in which the team won nine straight games, with superstar Luka Doncic putting on a show on a nightly basis, setting milestones and already making his mark on the franchise’s storied history.
However, the impressive win streak came to an end on Monday, with the Lakers falling to the Eastern Conference-leading Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena. Along with Los Angeles needing to start fresh on Wednesday against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, the Lakers are dealing with some injuries.
Marcus Smart is Doubtful, Rui Hachimura & Adou Thiero are Questionable vs. Pacers
Marcus Smart is trending toward missing a second straight game as he nurses a right ankle contusion, with his status listed as doubtful. Rui Hachimura continues to deal with right calf soreness, making him questionable for Wednesday’s game along with rookie Adou Thiero, who is dealing with left knee soreness.
Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA