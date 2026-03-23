Lakers vs. Pistons: Final Injury Report on Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Maxi Kleber

The Los Angeles Lakers will head into Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena with high hopes of getting their 10th straight win, but they will have to try to accomplish that feat without some key role players.

The team announced on Monday morning that veteran guard Marcus Smart and forward Rui Hachimura have been ruled out for this game in Detroit.

Marcus Smart & Rui Hachimura Ruled Out vs. Pistons

Smart is currently dealing with right ankle soreness, while Hachimura popped up on the report with right calf soreness.

Maxi Kleber (lumbar back strain) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for tonight’s game at Detroit.



Rui Hachimura (right calf soreness) and Marcus Smart (right ankle soreness) have been downgraded to OUT. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) March 23, 2026

Even though the Lakers will be without Smart and Hachimura on Monday, which could prove costly given their impact this season, Maxi Kleber has been cleared to play after missing the last seven games due to a lumbar strain. The veteran big man hasn’t played since the Lakers’ win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 8.

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