Lakers vs. Pistons: Final Injury Report on Marcus Smart, Rui Hachimura & Maxi Kleber
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The Los Angeles Lakers will head into Monday’s matchup with the Detroit Pistons at Little Caesars Arena with high hopes of getting their 10th straight win, but they will have to try to accomplish that feat without some key role players.
The team announced on Monday morning that veteran guard Marcus Smart and forward Rui Hachimura have been ruled out for this game in Detroit.
Marcus Smart & Rui Hachimura Ruled Out vs. Pistons
Smart is currently dealing with right ankle soreness, while Hachimura popped up on the report with right calf soreness.
Even though the Lakers will be without Smart and Hachimura on Monday, which could prove costly given their impact this season, Maxi Kleber has been cleared to play after missing the last seven games due to a lumbar strain. The veteran big man hasn’t played since the Lakers’ win over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 8.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA