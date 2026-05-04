Lakers’ Marcus Smart Sends Blunt Message About Guarding Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The stage is set for another epic battle in the NBA playoffs for the Los Angeles Lakers, with LeBron James and company heading into the second round as heavy underdogs against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ahead of this second round matchup, which will get underway on Tues. May 5 at the Paycom Center, the Lakers are focused on trying to figure out a way to contain superstar guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

After Lakers practice on Monday, one-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart admitted that Gilgeous-Alexander is the toughest player to guard in the league today, via Daniel Starkand of Lakers Nation.

Marcus Smart says SGA is “number one” among the most challenging players to defend. pic.twitter.com/LU42tyBYhq — Daniel Starkand (@DStarkand) May 4, 2026

“Number one,” Smart said of the reigning NBA MVP. “I think we all know that. He does a really good job of getting to the free-throw line, and he’s mastered it. That’s gonna be a challenge for me. Not just me, but everybody on this team, just making sure we stay out of foul trouble and keep him off the line as much as possible. And then just continue to show your hands.



“It’s tough, but it can be done. It’s just gonna take a lot of effort from everybody and we gotta stay together.”

Gilgeous-Alexander is having another MVP-caliber season and could earn those honors for a second straight year, as he’s among the three finalists for the regular-season award along with Denver Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs.

Players in NBA History with 10+ 3PM, 10+ STL & 10+ BLK in the 1st Round of a Single Playoff Run:



• Marcus Smart

• Robert Covington

• Kawhi Leonard

• Tracy McGrady pic.twitter.com/kcNDg870PJ — Kalshi Hoops (@KalshiHoops) May 4, 2026

Smart will have the toughest assignment during this second-round series after putting on a show with his defensive effort in the first round against the Houston Rockets.

The veteran guard gave the Rockets problems throughout the first-round series, leading all players in the playoffs with 2.7 steals per game.

The Houston Rockets offense was not in tune during their first round exit, but their perimeter defenders racked up steals galore as 3 of them round out the steals leaders.



Marcus Smart leads the steals chart through the first 6 games of the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/GHhpD3u123 — EssentiallySports (@ES_sportsnews) May 2, 2026

The Lakers will need that level of effort from the defensive-minded guard once again, with the Thunder looking as locked in as ever, as they were the only team to pull off a sweep in the first round.

The Phoenix Suns didn’t stand much of a chance against Mark Daigneault’s squad, with the Thunder winning four straight games by nine points or more.

As of Monday, the Lakers are heavy underdogs at -16, the largest underdog LeBron James has ever been in the playoffs, according to Ben Fawkes of Yahoo Sports.

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently 16-point underdogs in Game 1 at the Oklahoma City Thunder.



➡️That would be the biggest underdog LeBron James has ever been in a playoff game in his career



Previous high was +12.5 with Cavs in Game 1 of 2018 NBA Finals (vs. GS) — Ben Fawkes (@BFawkes22) May 2, 2026

Even though the Lakers aren’t expected to come out on top against the Thunder in this series, anything can happen in the playoffs, as seen in the first round with Los Angeles getting the best of Houston and other favorites going home early, like the arch-rival Boston Celtics losing the No. 7 seed Philadelphia 76ers and Jokic’s Denver Nuggets falling to No. 6 seed Minnesota Timberwolves.

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