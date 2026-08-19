New Details Emerge About Luka Doncic’s Lavish Lakers Minicamp in Slovenia

The Los Angeles Lakers are currently dealing with a messy situation amid yet another regime change, and the Buss family and Jeanie Buss are in a dispute over the sale of their remaining ownership stake (17.8%) to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner.

While all the drama unfolds in Los Angeles, superstar guard Luka Doncic will be getting his Lakers minicamp underway in his home country of Slovenia with his teammates.

Lakers Minicamp Details Surface

According to Ramona Shelburne of ESPN, who made an appearance on ESPN LA 710 earlier this week, some details about Doncic’s minicamp have surfaced.

The Lakers are headed to Slovenia 🇸🇮😬@ramonashelburne breaks down Luka’s team-bonding trip and what it could mean for the Lakers as they build chemistry ahead of the new NBA season. 👀



Could this trip bring the Lakers closer together? pic.twitter.com/5uMLoiRNva — ESPN Los Angeles (@ESPNLosAngeles) August 19, 2026

“It starts off with Luka (Doncic) chartering a plane for 14 people,” Shelburne said of the Lakers’ minicamp overseas. “I think (Sandro) Mamukelashvili is meeting them; he’s over in Georgia right now. … He’s chartering a plane, and on the plane, there are gift bags. And I think when they get to the hotel, there are going to be more gift bags. And there are all sorts of cool Slovenian things. It’s like a bachelorette trip. It really is. And then they’re going to go to Luka’s favorite restaurant, and they’re going to go fishing on Lake Bled, which is this really fancy lake there.”

Although initial reports stated this would be a four-day trip, Shelburne says it’ll be five days, with some golf scheduled as well. Austin Reaves is looking forward to that aspect of the trip, as he’s said that Doncic will be in his crosshairs once they get on the golf course.

“I guarantee there’s some golf involved at some point, there’s going to be some golf,” Shelburne said. “There’s going to be bonding, it’s like five days. It’s a long trip to go on with your team.”

Although the majority of the squad will be heading to Slovenia on Aug. 20, the team will be without one of its youngest players during this minicamp.

Cameron Carr Won’t Be Able to Join Lakers in Slovenia

Unfortunately, after an impressive stint during the NBA Summer League, rookie guard Cameron Carr won’t be able to make the trip to Slovenia to join his teammates for this minicamp over the weekend.

Carr won’t be able to attend this Lakers minicamp because he’ll be going through NBA rookie orientation, so it’s just a matter of bad timing rather than a choice to skip a chance to build some chemistry with his Lakers teammates overseas.

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