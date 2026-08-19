Jeanie Buss Reportedly Open to New Path Amid Lakers Family Feud

Ahead of Luka Doncic’s minicamp in Slovenia with his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, the hot topic of discussion about the storied NBA franchise is all about the second regime change in 14 months and how things have gotten incredibly messy between longtime team governor Jeanie Buss and the Buss family.

All five of Jeanie’s siblings want to sell the rest of their minority stake in the team to new Lakers majority owners Bob Iger and Josh Kushner. The Buss family is maintaining its stance to sell, even though Jeanie is pushing back.

If the Buss family proceeds with the sale of its minority stake in the team, Jeanie would no longer be able to serve as Lakers governor, as a 15 percent ownership stake is required for her to remain in that role.

Jeanie Buss 'Open' to Exploring Buying Buss Family Shares

According to Dan Woike and Sam Amick of The Athletic, Jeanie Buss would be “open” to finding a way to keep 15 percent of the Lakers to remain the team’s governor.

Could there be a way for the rest of the siblings to sell and Jeanie to remain as governor? That would require her finding a way to still own at least 15 percent of the shares, but it is possible. Per a league source, Jeanie would be open to exploring that scenario.

With Jeanie’s relationship with her siblings rocky, at this point, it may be a tough negotiation to make this happen with so much bad blood between both sides, but maybe there’s a path.

Buss Family Dispute Won’t Impact Mark Walter Selling the Lakers

Mar 12, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers majority owner Mark Walter and team executive Jeannie Buss in attendance at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the Buss family situation is getting a little messy, with a lot of uncertainty about how things will pan out, it won’t affect Mark Walter's sale of the majority stake in the team to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, according to Woike and Amick.

A source with knowledge of Mark Walter’s thinking told The Athletic that the current Lakers owner didn’t believe the latest Buss family disagreement would threaten his deal with Iger and Kushner, which values the Lakers at a record $12.5 billion.

The biggest concern for the Lakers franchise once the sale becomes official is what the new ownership intends to do with the team. Walter overhauled the front office, but a lot of that could be undone if Iger and Kushner want to go that route.

Next Two Years Will Be Crucial for Lakers & Luka's Future

Ultimately, another front-office shake-up could prove costly to the Lakers’ long-term future if Doncic doesn’t like where things are headed when it comes time to discuss another contract in two years.

Mar 27, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts during the second half against the Brooklyn Nets at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Doncic is under contract for the next two seasons and then has a $57.7 million player option for the 2027-28 NBA season.

The Lakers’ brass will have a two-year window to prove to the perennial All-Star that this franchise is dedicated to winning a championship, or it’s not out of the realm of possibility that he has a wandering eye when he’s able to become an unrestricted free agent and test the open market.

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