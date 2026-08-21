First Look at Lakers Minicamp Includes Hilarious Luka-Vando Moment

There’s a lot of drama surrounding the Los Angeles Lakers right now, with another regime change underway and a messy situation with the Buss family attempting to sell their shares in the team.

However, it isn’t all doom and gloom in Los Angeles, with superstar guard Luka Doncic gathering his troops and traveling overseas to Slovenia to host his teammates for Lakers minicamp.

Lakers are headed to Ljubljana ✈️ pic.twitter.com/WZ1ESlAFBD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 20, 2026

Luka Doncic’s Teammates Arrive in Slovenia for Lakers Minicamp

With Doncic fitting the bill for a chartered flight, gift bags and accommodations in his home country, the reigning NBA scoring champion is hosting Austin Reaves and company over the weekend, and everyone arrived on Thursday with pictures and videos surfacing.

Video of Lakers players & their staff dinner arrival in Ljubljana, Slovenia 🇸🇮



📹/@24ur_com pic.twitter.com/X3sN8P5ZYl — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) August 20, 2026

The first order of business for Doncic and his Lakers squad was to meet up at the hotel and then head out to dinner, marking the first time this new-look roster has been together since the moves made throughout the summer.

Luka Doncic has officially met up with the team and they are leaving the hotel to explore Ljubljana and go out for a team dinner 🇸🇮



(Via: 24UR/IG) pic.twitter.com/eiFKLLJcwa — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 20, 2026

As a man of the people, Doncic signed some autographs, as he always makes a point of showing love to his fans and the Lakers faithful, whether it’s before games, during events or overseas.

Luka took time for fans before seeing his teammates today. Always fans first player. 👏 pic.twitter.com/UpyIhwZ8BO — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) August 20, 2026

Clearly, Doncic and his Lakers teammates already appear to be having a good time during this much-needed bonding experience, with all smiles and laughs around the table.

The Lakers seem to be making a point of documenting everything that will be going on during their minicamp in Slovenia.

Squad up in Slovenia pic.twitter.com/Gm0Vib65w5 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) August 21, 2026

With so many new faces on the squad, like Quentin Grimes, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Collin Sexton, Matisse Thybulle, Ziaire Williams, Jaden Hardy, Kevon Looney and Walker Kessler, this new-look squad will need all the time they can get together.

Luka Hilariously Responses to Vando Documenting Lakers Minicamp

Apparently, Vanderbilt is keeping his camera on during this unique experience, but Doncic hilariously declined the footage he’s gotten so far.

Luka Doncic doesn’t want Vando to drop the footage from the trip 😂 pic.twitter.com/m4jMQm0kmr — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) August 20, 2026

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Won’t Make the Trip

Unfortunately, the Lakers will be without rookie Cameron Carr during this minicamp in Slovenia, as he is going through NBA rookie orientation.

Carr made quite an impression during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, putting on a show along with Adou Thiero and Arthur Kaluma.

Despite missing this Lakers minicamp, he could play a role on this team during his first season if he puts together a solid training camp and preseason performance, which gets underway on Oct. 5 when they face the Sacramento Kings on the road at the Golden 1 Center.

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