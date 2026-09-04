Kevon Looney Makes Powerful Declaration About Lakers’ Luka Doncic

With the majority of the moves made during the NBA offseason, with several players coming and going ahead of the 2026-27 season, Los Angeles Lakers superstar Luka Doncic decided to fund a trip overseas to his home country of Slovenia for a minicamp with his new teammates.

It was an admirable move by the superstar guard to build much-needed chemistry and bonding with his new-look roster, demonstrating the kind of leadership needed from the new face of the Lakers franchise.

Kevon Looney Ready to Run Through a Wall for Luka Doncic

One of those new teammates is three-time NBA champion Kevon Looney, who will be the primary backup at the center position behind rising star Walker Kessler.

Looney recently appeared on ESPN Los Angeles and was asked about the minicamp hosted by Doncic. The former Golden State Warriors center spoke highly of his new superstar teammate, admitting he’d run through a wall for the reigning NBA scoring champions, which speaks volumes.

Kevon Looney has praised the leadership he’s seen from Luka Doncic so far 👀



“That (the Slovenia trip) was my first time doing something like that. That shows his character and that he really wants to win. We’re going to follow him and run through a wall for him.” pic.twitter.com/I4etQaL5Gs — LakersMuse (@LALMuse) September 4, 2026

“I've been in the league for a while, and that was my first time doing something like that,” Looney said of the Lakers’ minicamp in Slovenia. “Going to somebody's country and bringing us all out there and spending that much time together. I never did that before, so it just shows his character, showing that he really wants to win.”

An interesting tidbit here is the fact that Looney spent a decade playing alongside stars like Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, but never experienced anything like this trip with teammates to Slovenia.

It’s a testament to Doncic’s character and perhaps a sign of things to come, with the perennial All-Star leading the way for the Lakers for the foreseeable future.

“He wants people to know his background and why he is how he is,” Looney said of Doncic. “I think we did a good job of that. He's a great player and a great leader, and he likes to show what he can do on the court, and we got to see his personality off the court. So it was great. We're gonna follow him and run through a wall for him.”

Clearly, Looney is sold on Doncic leading the Lakers moving forward, with the minicamp in Slovenia making an impression on the veteran center.

Dirk Nowitzki Reacts to Luka Doncic’s New Look

One of Doncic’s former teammates is also liking what he’s seeing from the talented scorer, with Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki chiming in on the Lakers superstar.

“He look clean,” Nowitzki said of Doncic’s new look. “He look tan, he look slim, he look ready to go.”

Doncic has once again dedicated himself to caring for his body this NBA offseason and hopes to take his game to another level in the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season.

It’ll be interesting to see what Doncic can accomplish with a new-look roster built around him in the first season of the post-LeBron James era in Los Angeles.

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