Lakers Newcomer Kevon Looney Delivers Strong Message About Luka Doncic

After the Los Angeles Lakers made their big moves in free agency and with a couple of trades, the team added a few other players to fill out the roster.

One of those players was veteran big man Kevon Looney, who spent the 2025-26 NBA season with the New Orleans Pelicans after playing a decade with the Golden State Warriors.

Kevon Looney 'Excited' to Play & 'Learn From' Lakers' Luka Doncic

During an appearance on ESPN LA’s Mason & Ireland, Looney opened up about playing for a former rival and being excited about playing with Luka Doncic rather than against him.

“I’m excited to be on his team, be able to learn from him, be able to play pick-and-roll with him,” Looney said of Doncic. “He’s probably the best pick-and-roll player in the league, so being able to learn how he wants me to set screens and different things like that I’m excited about it. He’s one of the best guys in the league, and it makes my life a lot easier playing with him, so I’m super excited.”

Looney already has experience playing with one of the greatest guards of all time in Stephen Curry, so that will definitely help as he learns how to play with Doncic, even though those two superstars attack the game differently.

One key aspect of bringing Looney into the fold in Los Angeles is that he’s got championship experience, winning three titles with the Warriors. He’ll be the oldest player on the roster at 30 years old and will likely be leaned on as a savvy veteran who has been through a lot of hard-fought battles in the NBA.

Kevon Looney: ‘I Was a Big Kobe Guy’

Apr 10, 2016; Houston, TX, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Kobe Bryant (24) in action during the game between the Rockets and the Lakers at the Toyota Center. Bryant plays in the last road game and second to last game of his NBA career. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Along with being a savvy veteran with championship experience, which is something that the Lakers sorely need following the departure of four-time NBA champion LeBron James, Looney is a big Kobe Bryant fan, which will win over a lot of Lakers diehards right out of the gate, via Mark Medina of Fadeaway World.

“I was a big Kobe guy," Looney said of the Lakers legend. "That’s my favorite player. Kobe was my guy.”

Although adding Looney into the mix to be Walker Kessler’s backup at the center position was a solid move, the Lakers aren’t done yet, as the team wants to bring in another big man ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season to provide some much-needed depth in the frontcourt.

A couple of names have been linked to the Lakers, like Nick Richards and Jalen Smith, but it remains to be seen what the team does to add another big man this summer.

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