Lakers Are Dominating NBA in Five Key Statistical Categories

The Los Angeles Lakers couldn't have asked for a better start through their first 13 games of the season.

The Lakers have the best record in the Western Conference and the league, at 11-2. They are on a roll, and while they have a ton of areas they need to improve on, the offensive end is the least of their worries.

Los Angeles' offense entered the season with high expectations, and so far, they are exceeding expectations.

Lakers’ Early-Season Numbers Show Why They Are Serious Contenders

Through their first 13 games, the Lakers rank first in five major categories: scoring, field goal percentage, offensive rating, steals and points off turnovers.

The Lakers' scoring leads the league so far this season, averaging 122.1 points per game. Luka Doncic leads the way in scoring not only on the team but in the league, averaging 38.6 points per game.

Doncic's average accounts for 31% of the team's scoring. The 27-year-old superstar has recorded nine consecutive games with 30+ points, including a season-high 53 points that he recorded against the Trail Blazers on Nov. 6.

The others are following suit. Austin Reaves is second on the team in scoring, averaging 24.7 points. Walker Kessler, Ziaire Williams, Sandro Mamukelashvili and Collin Sexton are all averaging 10+ points.

Not only are the Lakers scoring at a high clip, but their field goal percentage is also the league's best at 50.3%. Los Angeles is making 42.1 of their 83.6 attempts per game.

The Lakers' offensive rating is also at the top at 121.6. They are a full two points ahead of the San Antonio Spurs, who are second at 119.3.

According to NBA advanced stats, multiple Lakers sit near the top of individual offensive ratings. Doncic (129.7), Reaves (127.6) and Williams (125.7) are the top three.

Lakers' Defense Is Showing Signs of Becoming a Major Strength

While the Lakers' calling card is on offense, they also rank first in steals and points off turnovers, turning defense into offense.

As a team, the Lakers are averaging 11.0 steals per game.

Matisse Thybulle leads the way with 2.2 steals per game. Right behind him is Doncic, who is averaging 2.0 per game.

The Lakers are also first in points off turnovers, averaging 24.5 per game. Los Angeles' defense has been a mixed bag lately, ranking 18th in defensive rating at 113.6.

Still, the Lakers are capitalizing on live-ball turnovers and are showing flashes of the defensive team they could become.

Ahead of Sunday's game against the Suns, the Lakers emphasized that their goal is to be a top-10 defense. They have some ways to go; however, it's certainly not out of the realm of possibility.

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