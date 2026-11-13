Lakers Learn Extent of Austin Reaves’ Heel Injury
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On Wednesday night, the Los Angeles Lakers were able to extend their win streak to seven straight games, getting the best of the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum, while improving their already impressive record to 11-2, keeping the storied NBA franchise atop the Western Conference standings.
Unfortunately, the win came at a cost, with both Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic suffering lower-leg injuries, which was cause for concern, especially with the team off to such a hot start, the dynamic duo leading the way.
Austin Reaves DIAGNOSIS
During Wednesday’s win in Milwaukee, Reaves landed awkwardly after a dunk, with all his weight coming down on his left leg, resulting in what was called a left heel injury.
Initially, the worry was that Reaves may have injured his Achilles, which is never a good sign.
After the game, head coach JJ Redick made it clear that it wasn’t an Achilles issue and that Reaves’ X-rays were clear.
On Thursday, the Lakers provided an update on Reaves’ status after practice, with Redick claiming Reaves will be "day-to-day" moving forward.
"AR, based on his physical evaluation and how he was feeling yesterday, we opted against imaging," Redick said of Reaves. "He'll be day-to-day. We'll have him on the report tomorrow at 5 o'clock.
"He has a bruise on his heel."
Redick went on to say that the Lakers will have Reaves' status for Sunday's game against the Phoenix Suns on the team's injury report.
Luka Doncic Woke Up Feeling No Pain in Injured Ankle
According to Shams Charania of ESPN, Doncic woke up feeling no pain in his ankle, which he tweaked on a play in which former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma may have gotten a little too close, failing to give the league’s leading scorer room to land on his shot attempt.
Obviously, this is a great sign that Doncic will be good to go for the last game of a four-game road trip for the Lakers on Sunday at the Mortgage Matchup Center against the Phoenix Suns.
Redick also gave an update on Doncic, saying the superstar guard is fine and the expectation is he'll be on the floor Sunday in Phoenix.
"Luka [Doncic] is fine," Redick said of Doncic's status. "I think the expectation would be he's available."
The real concern is Reaves, especially considering there was a vague update on what he's dealing with ahead of the last game of their current road trip.
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Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.Follow RyanWardLA