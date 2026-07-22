Lakers Reportedly Keeping Close Eye on One Position Despite Busy Offseason

As the NBA offseason heads into a dry period, with basketball not set to resume until the NBA preseason during the first week of October, many of the moves the Los Angeles Lakers are going to make have already been made.

However, even though the team has a full roster, the Lakers still seem intent on making a few more moves ahead of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Lakers Still Looking for Frontcourt Help

According to Khobi Price of The California Post, the Lakers are still “monitoring the market” for another big man to add to a fairly thin frontcourt behind Walker Kessler and Kevon Looney.

The Lakers are still monitoring the market for big men, team sources told The Athletic. They traded for Walker Kessler and signed Kevon Looney to play center, and Mamukelashvili can play the position, too. The team could address the position either by trade or signing, like with potentially adding Thybulle. The roster is currently at full capacity.

At this point in the offseason, there aren’t many options on the open market for players, with several players having already agreed to contracts for next season and beyond.

Lakers’ Limited Options at Center in Free Agency

Although the most notable names are off the board in free agency, there are still some players that might pique the Lakers’ interest.

Kevin Love was linked to the Lakers earlier in the summer, but that may have been contingent on LeBron James returning to Los Angeles for a ninth season.

With James heading elsewhere this summer, Love may no longer be an option, even though he remains an unsigned unrestricted free agent.

It’s not out of the realm of possibility that Love gets a call from the Lakers if they feel he’s a good fit off the bench. He’s not close to the same player he once was, but could be a decent addition in a limited role.

Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Jazz forward/center Kevin Love (42) shoots against Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another option is Nick Richards, who might be the best big man left on the open market, outside of restricted free agent Jalen Duren.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Richards spent time with the Phoenix Suns before getting traded to the Chicago Bulls. He played well after being shipped to Chicago, averaging 9.4 points, 7.6 rebounds and 0.9 blocks in 22.4 minutes per game, shooting 52.3 percent from the field.

Other potential options at center left on the free agent market include Dwight Powell (former Luka Doncic teammate), Bismack Biyombo, Drew Eubanks, Xavier Tillman and Mason Plumlee.

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