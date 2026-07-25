Lakers Should Pivot From Jonathan Kuminga to Intriguing Trade Target

The Los Angeles Lakers have been as active as any team in the NBA this summer, with the storied franchise entering rebuild mode following the departure of LeBron James and the intention of putting the right talent around Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

As a result of the moves made, Doncic and Reaves will be practically playing with a new squad, led by the acquisition of Walker Kessler and the signings of Quentin Grimes, Collin Sexton, Sandro Mamukelashvili, Ziaire Williams, Matisse Thybulle, Kevon Looney, and the drafting of Cameron Carr.

Even though the team is over the maximum of 15 players, it isn’t done making moves, with rumors still swirling about the Lakers being linked to Jonathan Kuminga and wanting to add another big man to the frontcourt.

Lakers Need to Pivot From Jonathan Kuminga to Cameron Johnson

Mar 14, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Denver Nuggets forward Cameron Johnson (23) controls the ball while under pressure from Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: William Liang-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With the pursuit of Kuminga seemingly getting more and more complicated each day, the Lakers should head in another direction, with Cameron Johnson of the Denver Nuggets potentially there for the taking.

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Nuggets have been getting several calls from teams interested in trading for Johnson.

Numerous teams have called the Denver Nuggets hoping they’d be willing to dump forward Cam Johnson, who’s owed $23.06 million in the final year of his contract, but those inquiries have been rebuffed, league sources told HoopsHype.

Although neither the Lakers nor any other team is directly mentioned by Scotto, Los Angeles should at least explore trading for Johnson.

Kuminga is the younger option at 23 compared to Johnson, who is 30, and the youth movement seems to be the way the Lakers are going right now, but the one-time NBA champion comes with red flags, with both the Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks giving up on him.

Plus, Kuminga seems determined to sign a massive contract, either this summer or in the near future, which might not be the wisest move by Rob Pelinka and company.

As for Johnson, he’d be a one-year rental for a player that can be the 3-and-D wing the team seems to covet right now. If things don’t work out as planned, he’d be a player the Lakers could move ahead of the NBA trade deadline next season, with expiring contracts always being attractive trade pieces.

If it does work out, Johnson gives the Lakers another player who can stretch the floor and make an impact defensively. Even though Johnson’s scoring took a high with the Nuggets last season at 12.2 points per game compared to 18.8 with the Brooklyn Nets the previous season, he was still very efficient in the shooting department, posting career highs in field-goal percentage (48%) and from deep at 43 percent.

Potential Trade Package for Cam Johnson

The Lakers could offer a trade package of Jarred Vanderbilt and Jake LaRavia to land Johnson. This would also help open a roster spot to accommodate the signing of Thybulle, which they must do before the start of the 2026-27 NBA season.

Obviously, the Nuggets have to want to make this deal, and that is likely the biggest hurdle if the Lakers decide to go this route.

However, if there’s a window of opportunity, Pelinka and the revamped front office should jump at the opportunity. Johnson would be an ideal addition for the upcoming season and would be playing on an expiring deal, where he’ll be motivated to prove his worth to secure his long-term future.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.