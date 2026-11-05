Lakers’ JJ Redick Reveals Major Change Helping Luka Doncic Thrive

The Los Angeles Lakers have established themselves as one of the best teams in the league, at least to start the season.

The team sits at 7-2, the second seed in the West right now, and a big part of that is Luka Doncic's play. Doncic is playing out of his mind right now, averaging a league-high 38.5 points per game, 8.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 1.8 steals while shooting 49.5% from the field and 43.1% from three.

The stats alone speak for themselves, but he's not doing it alone. The supporting cast is doing their job and then some. He's getting the proper help on both sides of the ball, which has played a role in how much Doncic has thrived.

JJ Redick Explains What’s Fueling Luka Doncic’s Historic Start

The 27-year-old is playing out of his mind, and that begs the question: Is this the best stretch of basketball that Doncic is playing right now?

JJ Redick believes so, as does the stretch he had in March.

"Probably this and March," JJ Redick said when asked if this was the hottest he's seen Luka play.

Doncic put up historic numbers in March 2026. In that month, the Lakers superstar averaged 37.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

LUKA DROPS 40 FOR A THIRD-STRAIGHT TIME 😂🔥



40 IS REGULAR FOR LUKA DONCIC. MVP CAMPAIGN CONTINUES 💰 pic.twitter.com/U9wTZRIxgQ — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 5, 2026

He recorded 40 or more points in seven of those 16 contests, including his Laker high of 60 points against the Miami Heat on the second night of a road back-to-back.

It was certainly a magical run for Doncic and the Lakers. The same could be said for this run to start the season.

Redick also detailed the specific reason for Doncic's sustained success.

JJ Redick talks to the media about Luka's hot start to the season 🔥🔥🔥#LakeShow pic.twitter.com/UkL2UGifOn — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 5, 2026

"He's playing great right now. And he's doing a great job of playing off the ball, we're trying to set off ball screens for him. I think some of that workload from bringing the ball up against pressure every single possession, it's just not there right now and it's very intentional in out part."

Lakers’ New Offensive Approach Is Paying Off in a Major Way

The Lakers are doing all they can to reduce Doncic's ball-handling responsibilities. Instead of asking him to bring up the ball against pressure every possession, Redick is incorporating more off-ball movement and screens to make his job easier.

Austin Reaves has been the one to bring up the ball more often and then set up the play drawn for Doncic. Although that's led to Reaves averaging a career-high 4.1 turnovers per game thus far, it has also led to the offense being among the best in the league.

Thus far, the Lakers lead the league in field-goal percentage and true shooting percentage, and rank second in points per game and three-point percentage.

The Lakers have some glaring weaknesses; however, they've been overcoming them so far this season.

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