Lakers’ Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Reveal Why Offense Is Thriving

The Los Angeles Lakers may not have the pieces to seriously compete for an NBA title as things stand; however, their offense does.

The Lakers' offense has been firing on all cylinders through the first eight games of the season. It's been a sight to see, and at the center of it is Luka Doncic.

Doncic is on a tear to start the 2026-27 season, and his averages are on pace to be the best of his career. The 27-year-old is currently averaging 38.3 points, leading the league, along with 8.0 rebounds, 8.1 assists and 1.9 steals through seven games.

Luka Doncic Praises Lakers’ Unselfish Play After 138-Point Explosion

Doncic is the centerpiece of the team, but the others are doing their jobs too. We saw that on Monday against the Heat, when the Lakers scored a season-high 138 points.

Everyone contributed on offense, and Doncic took notice. After the contest, the Lakers superstar spoke highly of the team's offensive performance and how well everyone played together.

“It’s just flowing. I think we're sharing the ball really well," Doncic.

"They obviously put two on me, so we just share the ball. It's 39 assists, which is not bad. I think everybody feels comfortable in that offense.”

The Lakers offense ranks first in offensive rating, second in points per game, ninth in points in the paint, first in effective field goal percentage, first in two-point percentage and second in three-point percentage.

Entering the season, the offense had some high expectations, and so far they are meeting them. The others are doing their job, but it all starts with the Solvenia superstar.

Austin Reaves Praises Luka Doncic for Creating Opportunities for Lakers

Austin Reaves talked about what he's seen from his fellow backcourt mate.

“It's fun. Yeah. Obviously, Luka's doing incredible things, and when he's doing that, it just opens up the floor for everybody else to play free and confident, and I feel like that's what we did tonight.”

Reaves has had a tough go for the past few games, but he looked more like himself in Monday's contest. The 28-year-old scored 27 points and is averaging 23.6 points on 53.9% shooting.

The Lakers are beginning to develop an offensive identity built around Doncic's gravity, unselfishness and the confidence of his teammates.

Doncic recorded a season-high 13 assists, leading the Lakers to 39 total assists, another season high.

The Lakers will look to win their seventh win of the season on Wednesday against the Sacramento Kings.

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