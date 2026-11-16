Lakers’ JJ Redick Sounds Alarm on Recurring Problem Despite Win

The Los Angeles Lakers never seem to make it easy.

Although Los Angeles was able to capture their 12th win and their eighth in a row on Sunday against the Suns, it didn't come without a scare.

The Lakers, who led by as many as 31 points, saw their lead shrink to as little as five points in the fourth quarter. It's been a consistent theme for the Lakers this season, and while it hasn't hurt them in the win-loss column, it's becoming a bad habit opponents are looking to exploit.

Los Angeles has struggled with their fourth-quarter defense, getting outscored by an average of 5.4 points per fourth quarter. The Lakers also have a 131.2 defensive rating in the fourth quarter, ranking second-to-last in that category.

JJ Redick Calls Lakers’ Fourth-Quarter Effort a Disservice to Each Other

LA also has a -24.4 net rating, also ranked second-to-last.

That's become the norm for this club, and JJ Redick made his frustrations known despite the win.

“I told the team this after the game, we’re working too hard, and we’re playing too hard to build these leads," Redick said. "It’s a disservice to each other to take your foot off the gas. And I thought defensively, did a lot of really good things through three quarters. Going into the fourth, got a 107 defensive rating and then we have a 165 defensive rating in the fourth."

JJ Redick after the win: “We’re gonna need our defense to win us games… This is a trend. Got to be better in the 4th quarter.” 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/c74AO0Tpqs — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 16, 2026

The Suns outscored the Lakers by 16, 43-27. Before the fourth quarter, the Suns had not scored 30+ points in any of the previous three quarters.

The fourth quarter is the Lakers' kryptonite.

JJ Redick Refuses to Put a Ceiling on Lakers

The Lakers have been outscored by 10 or more points in the fourth quarter in five different games this season. They have managed to win four of those contests because of the cushion they've built in the first three quarters; it's forced the Lakers to play their key role players extended minutes, like Luka Doncic.

The Lakers may be tied for the best record in the NBA entering Monday; however, Reddick believes this team has yet to reach a ceiling.

"I think this group can handle this type of coaching," Redick said.

"Let's play to our standards. Part of that is because I don't want these guys to put a ceiling on themselves. I don't think we should put a ceiling on this group.

"There’s no reason to ever play less than that standard.”

JJ Redick on the Lakers’ standard: “I don’t want these guys to put a ceiling on themselves… There’s no reason to ever play less than that standard.” 📈 pic.twitter.com/KZ31NQcTnd — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 16, 2026

While the Lakers still have areas to improve, they still have the best offensive rating in the league (122.1) and rank sixth in net rating (8.0).

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.