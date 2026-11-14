Lakers’ JJ Redick Shares Mixed Injury News Ahead of Suns Game

The Los Angeles Lakers will play the fourth and final game of their mini-road trip on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns.

The Lakers spent the last week in the Midwest and Southeast, facing the Detroit Pistons, Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. So far, the Lakers are 3-0 in those contests and riding high on a seven-game winning streak.

Los Angeles has a perfect chance to extend that streak to eight and earn their 12th win of the season. However, before the Lakers play the Suns, they have a chance to return home, as they have three days to rest and heal.

The Lakers especially need that, as their two best players, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, suffered injuries. It didn’t stop there.

Collin Sexton exited Wednesday’s contest after an accidental head-to-head collision.

JJ Redick Reveals Latest on Austin Reaves, Luka Doncic and Collin Sexton

The Lakers are a bit banged up heading into Sunday's matchup against the Phoenix Suns. Following Saturday's practice, head coach JJ Redick provided updates on the status of several injured players.

“Collin [Sexton] was a full participant in practice today,” Redick said.

“AR [Austin Reaves] letting him sort of dissipate the bruise. He was off, he’s in flip-flops. He'll be on the injury report. We’ll see about tomorrow.”

JJ Redick provides injury updates on Collin Sexton, Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic. pic.twitter.com/8vEGFFMHSr — Ricardo K Sandoval (@_RicardoSand) November 14, 2026

Redick said that Doncic is fine and will not be on the injury report for the Lakers, which is encouraging after he suffered a scary ankle injury against the Bucks.

On Friday, Redick had listed Reaves as day-to-day.

Lakers Continue to Win Without Their Full Roster Available

The Lakers enter Sunday’s game in Phoenix leading the NBA in scoring efficiency across three measures: field goal percentage (50.5%), effective field goal percentage (58.7%) and true shooting percentage (63.2%).

Los Angeles is also shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc and making 23.9 free throws per game, ranking third most in the league.

During the Lakers' seven-game winning streak, the Lakers are averaging 125.3 points per game and outscoring opponents by 72.

The Lakers' wins, especially lately, are coming without their full complement of players.

Against the Pistons, the Lakers were without Doncic. In their contest against the Hawks, the Lakers were without Reaves, who was out with an illness at the time and Quentin Grimes, who had missed the last two games after suffering a sprained right pinky finger against the Pistons.

If the Lakers are without Reaves against the Suns, Sexton and Grimes could get an extended run.

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