Rams' Myles Garrett Weighs In on LeBron James' Uncertain Lakers Future

The city of Los Angeles has seen an influx of superstar talent on its professional sports teams over the last few years, starting with arguably the best player in baseball, Shohei Ohtani, signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Los Angeles Lakers landing Luka Doncic in a blockbuster trade and now the Los Angeles Rams acquiring Myles Garrett.

During Garrett’s introductory press conference with the Rams, the two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Myles Garrett Lobbies for LeBron to Stay With Lakers

“We’ll see how long LBJ is around here,” Garrett said. “I’m not sure what his future looks like, but if he wants to stay around for a couple more years, I know they’ll accept him with open arms. But there’s only so long he can play.”

Along with Garrett hoping James sticks around in Los Angeles for a little bit longer, he expressed his appreciation for all that the future Hall of Famer has done for him during his NFL career in Cleveland.

“He’s been a positive force in my life,” Garrett said of James. “Just giving me advice when he can. Always helping, trying to work through different situations early on in my career. I’m sure we’ll have some more conversations now being in the same city. We’ll see, but I haven’t gotten to talk to him yet.”

With James being from Cleveland and an avid Cleveland Browns fan, it comes as no surprise that he has a connection with Garrett, who has been the best player for the struggling franchise for quite some time before being traded to the Rams for Jared Verse and draft picks.

LeBron’s Future in Los Angeles Still Remains Uncertain

May 11, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) during the second half in game four of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

In less than a month, James will become an unrestricted free agent for the first time since 2018, when he decided to leave the Cleveland Cavaliers in favor of the Lakers, which sparked a new era for the storied NBA franchise.

James has spent the last eight seasons with the Lakers, the longest consecutive stint he’s had with a team in his NBA career. He spent a total of 11 years with the Cavs, beginning with a seven-year stint, followed by four years in Cleveland after four seasons with the Miami Heat.

As of now, James’ future is up in the air, as he could retire, re-sign with the Lakers, or explore other options, with a return to Cleveland a possibility and signing with the Golden State Warriors reportedly an option as well.

James hasn’t given a concrete deadline for when he’ll make his decision, which doesn’t exactly bode well for the Lakers, who are expected to be aggressive in free agency and on the trade market sooner rather than later.

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