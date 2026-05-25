Lakers Legend Reveals Why Luka Doncic Changes Everything for Los Angeles

Following the first full season with Luka Doncic as the new face of the franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers’ new ownership is determined to build around their superstar heading into the NBA offseason.

Longtime Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka and new additions to the front office, such as assistant general manager Rohan Ramadas and president of basketball operations Lon Rosen, will be hard at work this summer trying to build this team into a Western Conference title contender.

However, some still question whether Doncic can be a championship-caliber superstar, especially during the rise of the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference.

Derek Fisher Sees Championship Pedigree in Luka Doncic

Although there may still be some Doncic doubters out there, Lakers legend and five-time NBA champion Derek Fisher thinks the Slovenian product has what it takes, as he said on his new show, Derek & Decker on 97.1 The Fan.

“He's definitely the type of player that you can win with in terms of winning a championship,” Fisher said of Doncic. “I think guys enjoy playing with him.

“You need a superstar that can elevate his teammates either through, like Michael [Jordan] did it through force. You had to get to Michael's level. Kobe [Bryant] had some of that energy as well, but other guys, Magic [Johnson] did it differently.”

The real question now is whether the Lakers’ brass can surround Doncic with the talent needed to be a perennial title contender in the West, which will be no easy task.

However, Fisher believes the team’s front office can do just that, with Doncic being a draw for free agents.

“Luka has a lot of that energy about him. I think the Lakers will be able to get free agents and guys to come and play here with Luka and his style of play.”

One player the Lakers are rumored to be targeting this summer is superstar big man Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks. Los Angeles is expected to make a trade offer for the two-time NBA MVP, but the consensus seems to be that the Lakers won’t be able to beat out other offers from interested teams like the Miami Heat, who are currently the frontrunners to land him in a trade.

However, the offseason has just begun for the majority of the league, and anything can happen from here on out. Other stars could become available, and there’s a chance the Lakers can make a splash in NBA free agency, with some intriguing restricted free agents potentially being in the team’s crosshairs.

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