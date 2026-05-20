Giannis Trade Rumors Take Another Turn for the Lakers

All indications point to the Los Angeles Lakers being aggressive in their efforts to improve their roster heading into the NBA offseason, with a lot of speculation about the team potentially going all out to pull off a blockbuster trade for superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.

On Wednesday, NBA insider Shams Charania of ESPN gave an update on the Antetokounmpo trade situation, where it stands currently with the Lakers, and if there’s a LeBron James factor to all the speculation, while making an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show.

"Giannis, for a period of months, has made it clear to the Bucks ... he believes the time has come for both sides to part ways."



"All the indications I've gotten over the course of the year is that [LeBron's] gonna play one more season."@ShamsCharania joins the @RichEisenShow… pic.twitter.com/NpPs4uz7Yy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2026

“I don't necessarily think that the Giannis and LeBron situations are intertwined,” Charania said. “The Milwaukee Bucks are officially open for business. They are engaging with teams.”

Along with claiming James’ situation isn’t “intertwined” with Antetokounmpo’s, Charania did break down what the Lakers are likely prepared to offer.

The NBA insider thinks the Bucks will get better trade offers for Giannis over the next six weeks or so, which obviously, isn’t ideal for the Los Angeles’ chances of bringing in the future Hall of Famer to play alongside Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

“The Lakers express interest in Giannis at the deadline," Charania said. "Right now, what they'll be able to offer is three first-round picks and cap space and essentially absorb Giannis' contract. Now, if you're the Bucks, are you just going to trade Giannis to the Lakers for cap space for three first-round picks?

“Like my sense is they're going to get better in the marketplace than that. I think there's a bigger appetite than that. And so time will tell what we'll know in the next six weeks.”

There seem to be a few things not in the Lakers’ favor with trade talks heating up after the Milwaukee Bucks recently made it clear they are open for business and are ready to trade the two-time NBA MVP.

Lakers' Giannis Trade Issues

Mar 13, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Firstly, Antetokounmpo recently expressed his dislike for the city of Los Angeles, stating that he thinks the second-biggest market in the country is “superficial” and would prefer Miami if he had to choose between the two in terms of a vacation destination.

The perennial All-Star might be dropping a subtle hint here that he’d like to land with the Heat.

Giannis says he prefers Miami over L.A.:



Dragic: Vacation, L.A. or Miami?



Giannis: Miami. Miami, Miami. I think LA superficial. I don’t like L.A.



(Via Gogis Garage YT) pic.twitter.com/utGP7c3IT9 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) April 18, 2026

Secondly, the Lakers’ lack of tradeable assets. Los Angeles likely won’t have the kind of trade package that can compete with other suitors, which Charania more or less alluded to.

However, stranger things have happened when it comes to the Lakers making trades, with the perfect example being landing Doncic in the way they did.

That said, there’s always a chance Rob Pelinka and company have something up their sleeve and might be able to pair one of the best frontcourt players in the league with one of the best backcourt players in the NBA.

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