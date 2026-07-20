Lakers’ Jonathan Kuminga Talks Have ‘Stalled’ for One Major Reason

The Los Angeles Lakers currently have a full roster, with the bulk of the work during the NBA offseason having been completed, as the team starts fresh, building around stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Although the roster currently sits at capacity, the Lakers don’t appear to be done. There’s been constant speculation about the team trying to work out a sign-and-trade with the Atlanta Hawks to acquire athletic wing Jonathan Kuminga, but so far, nothing has gotten done.

Lakers Pursuit of Jonathan Kuminga Has ‘Stalled’

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, momentum between the Lakers and Kuminga on figuring out a way to get a deal done has stalled, with Los Angeles hesitant to sacrifice draft capital to bring him in this summer.

The Athletic has reported on the Lakers’ interest in free agent Jonathan Kuminga since late June, but it appears that momentum has stalled with the sides far apart on terms and L.A. not overly motivated to push significant draft capital into sign-and-trade scenarios.

As Woike points out, the interest between the Lakers and Kuminga has been ongoing for weeks now, which probably isn’t a great sign that this partnership will come to fruition.

However, the door is still open for Kuminga to wear purple and gold once the 2026-27 NBA season gets underway a few months from now.

Still, he appears to be the biggest upside play left on the table, and could re-emerge as a target if his market remains tepid. Cleveland, according to league sources, is the team most-often connected to Kuminga other than the Lakers.

Lakers May Need to Pivot to Matisse Thybulle

Given that the Kuminga situation is complex and no resolution is in sight, the Lakers should focus elsewhere.

Fortunately, Matisse Thybulle is still there for the taking as he remains an unrestricted free agent after three and a half seasons with the Portland Trail Blazers.

The 29-year-old veteran definitely comes with some injury concerns, having played only 45 games over the last two seasons combined, but if healthy, he’s a viable 3-and-D option for the Lakers and could be a step in the right direction.

If the Lakers are truly interested in Thybulle and want to bring him in for the 2026-27 campaign, they may have to figure out a sign-and-trade with the Blazers or make space on the roster if he’s willing to take the veteran minimum.

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