The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll right now. The Lakers have won four of their last five games and improved to 7-2 this season after beating the Sacramento Kings, 116-103.

The Lakers earned their third win of the season on Wednesday night and, to no one's surprise, Luka Doncic went berserk.

This time around, it wasn't your typical Doncic-type performance where he goes crazy in the first quarter and goes from there. Instead, it was a more balanced game for the 27-year-old superstar, and he dropped another 40-point game.

Doncic had 40 points in the contest, marking the sixth straight game with at least 35 points. He put together another strong performance, making six 3-pointers and shooting 12-of-13 from the free-throw line.

The six-time All-NBA guard also recorded 9 rebounds and 7 assists. Doncic could do no wrong to start the season, and his opponents know it better than anyone.

After the game, Kings star guard Zach LaVine went so far as to call Doncic 'one of the more talented players of all time' and 'one of the best scorers of all time.'

Zach LaVine on Luka Doncic:



"Luka's one of the most talented players of all time. I don't think people actually give him enough credit for how good he really is. He one of the best scorers of all time" pic.twitter.com/F1J7iRHawh — Oh No He Didn't 🤯 (@ohnohedidnt24) November 5, 2026

"Luka’s one of the most talented players of all time," Doncic said.

"I don’t think people actually give him enough credit for how good he really is. Shot making abilities is insane. You really can’t contest him. He gets calls but he plays at his own pace. He creates contact. Dude is averaging 40.. 40/8/8 or might be little more than 8/8 tonight. It’s super impressive man you can’t say enough about it. He’s one of the best scorers of all time.”

Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History With Remarkable Scoring Milestone

Doncic is on a tear to start the season, and at this rate, he'll easily finish as the league's MVP. The Lakers superstar has played in eight of the team's nine games and has scored 308 points, becoming the first player to top 300 in his first eight games of the season since Michael Jordan had 303 in 1988-89.

Outside of Doncic, only Wilt Chamberlain has scored more points in his first eight games of a season. Chamberlain did it three times, with a high of 418 points in his first eight games in 1962-63.

It has taken Doncic just 100 games to make Lakers history. The superstar guard reached that milestone Wednesday night and has already accumulated 3,240 points in a Los Angeles uniform. His 32.4 points-per-game average is the highest in franchise history.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.