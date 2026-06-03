Lakers' Luka Doncic Left AJ Dybantsa Speechless After Historic Performance

During his first full season with the Los Angeles Lakers, superstar guard Luka Doncic put on a show, leading the league in scoring (33.5) for the second time in his NBA career while putting on quite a scoring display during what turned out to be a historic month of March.

Doncic’s performance throughout the 2025-26 NBA season turned a lot of heads around the league while also exciting Lakers fans about the future in Los Angeles and putting incoming players, like potential No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft, AJ Dybantsa, on notice of what to expect on the highest level of basketball.

AJ Dybantsa Blown Away by Lakers' Luka Doncic

AJ Dybansta says watching Luka Doncic play in person was the greatest performance he's ever seen



" I watch Luka live and that was the probably the craziest single performance I've ever seen. It was 40 point triple double, and it was EASY."



(Via @NoChillGilZero) pic.twitter.com/iYGXw07XrE — Tsoj (@TsojBall) June 2, 2026

During an appearance on Gil’s Arena, Dybantsa opened up about wanting to guard superstars Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Doncic to see why they make it look so easy to score in the NBA.

“I want to see, me being a student of the game, and seeing how Shai [Gilgeous-Alexander] gets a shot off and how Luka [Doncic] gets his shot off,” Dybantsa said. “I just want to see from a defensive standpoint how it feels because they're making it look way too easy. I mean, it's probably easy to them, but I just want to know from a defensive standpoint.”

Along with looking forward to facing arguably the two best guards in the NBA, Dybantsa revealed that seeing Doncic drop a 40-point triple-double was the “craziest single-person performance” he had ever seen.

“Because I watched Luka live, and that was probably the craziest single-person performance I've ever seen. It was like a 40-point triple-double, easy. It was crazy.”

Here’s the game that Dybantsa is referring to, as the Lakers superstar absolutely torched the Utah Jazz, who the draft prospect could end up playing for next season, with 45 points, 11 rebounds, 14 assists, five steals and only one turnover.

This is the game AJ Dybantsa said was craziest single performance he has ever seen 🤯



Luka Dončić 45/11/14 @ Jazz 🔥



YT/nbaonespn pic.twitter.com/202LnIpg0F — Luka Updates (@LukaUpdates) June 3, 2026

The Lakers went on to beat the Jazz, 143-135. It was the highest point total for the Lakers and one of five games in which Doncic scored 45 points or more during the 2025-26 campaign.

Dybantsa better prepare for a harsh reality check, which he seems to be fully aware of, as he’ll face the Lakers and Thunder at least eight times next season if he lands with the Jazz, who could try to trade up to No. 1 in this month’s draft to bring in the Utah product.

The Washington Wizards currently own the No. 1 overall selection. The 2026 NBA Draft will get underway on June 23, with the Lakers set to be on the clock at No. 25 overall, which will be their only pick in this draft unless they make a trade to acquire another pick or two.

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