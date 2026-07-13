Lakers’ Walker Kessler Drops Intriguing Quote About Luka Doncic Partnership

The Los Angeles Lakers had a couple of major goals heading into the NBA offseason as the team builds around Luka Doncic in the post-LeBron James era.

One of those goals was bringing in an upgrade at the center position, which Doncic specifically asked for after the 2025-26 season ended.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, general manager Rob Pelinka and company pulled off a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz to acquire Walker Kessler, who is arguably the ideal fit at the position, with Doncic leading the way.

Walker Kessler ‘Never Played’ With a Point Guard Like Luka Doncic

During his first media availability with the Lakers, Kessler talked about what it will be like to play with Doncic, and he’s clearly excited about the unique opportunity in Los Angeles, via Lakers Nation.

“Passing the ball is pretty good,” Kessler said. “He has such a big presence on the court. It makes every guy, all four guys around him it just makes it a lot easier for them to do what they need to do. And then what I can do for him is obviously, play defense for him, set great screens, get him some assists. It's going to be a lot of fun. I've never played with a point guard of that kind of size and stature, where he's just a matchup nightmare. So, it'll be a lot of fun.”

Along with clearly being ecstatic about playing with a floor general like Doncic for the foreseeable future, Kessler also talked about being teammates with Austin Reaves once again.

Kessler and Reaves played together on the Team USA squad.

Walker Kessler Opens Up About Playing With Austin Reaves

“Obviously, I'm an Auburn guy, so we have some beef there, I guess,” Kessler said. “But, in all seriousness, he's an unbelievable dude, unbelievable teammate, and then AR getting to play with him at Team USA, incredible competitor, great golfer. I mean, everyone knows that. I'm pretty jealous about that. I'm horrendous at golf. But, yeah, great guy again, another competitor, and it's going to be a lot of fun.”

There’s no doubt that there’s a lot of promise with this new-look Lakers squad. The new big-three trio already seems to have chemistry and is determined to get the storied franchise back to contender status in the Western Conference.

Although Kessler is a massive upgrade in the paint, the Auburn product does come with some injury concerns, having played in only five games last season before undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery.

Kessler gave an update on his rehab from shoulder surgery and seems to be heading in the right direction.

“Feels better than it’s ever felt in my life,” Kessler said. “It’s been cleared. Feels strong, feels mobile. Yeah, feels great.”

With so many changes being made during this NBA offseason, there’s no telling what the Lakers will look like next season.

However, if everything comes together as the revamped front office has planned, Doncic and company could surprise many people during the 2026-27 campaign.

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