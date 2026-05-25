Lakers’ Luka Doncic Joins Exclusive NBA History Club After Latest Honor

As the Los Angeles Lakers head into the NBA offseason, the awards for the 2025-26 campaign are starting to trickle out, with Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic getting some much-deserved recognition for what he accomplished during his first full season with the storied franchise.

On Sunday, ahead of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals between the Oklahoma City Thunder and San Antonio Spurs, the NBA announced the players named to the All-NBA First Team.

Luka Doncic Named to All-NBA First Team

Along with fellow superstars Cade Cunningham (Detroit Pistons), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), Nikola Jokic (Denver Nuggets) and Victor Wembanyama (Spurs), Doncic was named to the All-NBA First Team.

Lakers’ Luka Doncic has been named to the ALL-NBA First Team pic.twitter.com/paU3jNNHCq — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) May 24, 2026

It was the sixth time that the Slovenian product has been named to the All-NBA First Team and the first time with the Lakers. Doncic became only the fifth player in NBA history to earn First Team honors by the age of 27 or younger, which is an impressive feat, to say the least.

The four others to accomplish this include Tim Duncan, LeBron James, Oscar Robertson and Bob Pettit.

Doncic also became the 21st player in franchise history to be named to the All-NBA First Team. It is also the 102nd time a Lakers player has been named to an All-NBA team, which is the most by any team in the league.

Doncic had a remarkable season, leading the league in scoring for the second time in his career, averaging a league-best 33.5 points per game, the second-highest of his career. He averaged 33.9 points per game during the 2023-24 season with the Dallas Mavericks.

Along with leading the league in scoring, Doncic also averaged 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, while shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Doncic finished fourth in the NBA MVP voting behind Wembanyama, Jokic and now two-time winner Gilgeous-Alexander. He didn’t receive one first-place vote and only one second-place vote.

Despite not getting much love in the MVP voting, Doncic's earning First Team honors does put a cap on what was an impressive 2025-26 campaign for the scoring champion, as he showed what he’s capable of to the Lakers faithful.

With Doncic showing the Lakers why he’s one of the best players in the league, the team now has to build around the superstar, which will likely be no easy task, as they will have to address the immediate futures of Austin Reaves (player option), LeBron James, Rui Hachimura, Jaxson Hayes and Luke Kennard, who will all become unrestricted free agents this summer.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.