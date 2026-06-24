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Lakers Make Another Draft-Day Trade After Moving Up to Land Cameron Carr

After trading up for Cameron Carr in the first round, the Los Angeles Lakers now has another chance to target a young player late in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Ryan Ward|
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Jun 23, 2026; New York, NY, USA; NBA commissioner Adam Silver during the 2026 NBA draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

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Los Angeles Lakers

During the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers traded up to No. 24 to acquire the New York Knicks’ pick, resulting in the storied franchise bringing in Baylor product Cameron Carr.

Heading into the second round of the draft, the Lakers didn’t possess a pick, but that didn’t stop them from making another trade.

Lakers Acquire No. 56 Pick From the Bulls

According to Shams Charania of ESPN, the Lakers have officially traded into the second round by acquiring the Chicago Bulls’ pick at No. 56 overall. Los Angeles has sent cash to Chicago to get the second-round pick, which is the fifth-to-last selection in the draft.

This is another interesting move by the Lakers’ new-look front office, as they don’t tend to value young players, but that could be changing under new team owner Mark Walter, who wants to mold the front office by like the Los Angeles Dodgers.

With Carr addressing addressing a need in terms of potentially being a talented 3-and-D wing, the Lakers might try to bring in a center at No. 56.

The ideal selection would likely be Henri Veesar out of the University of North Carolina, but it might be a stretch to see the fall that far in the draft. The Lakers might need to make another move to grab the former Tar Heels star.

Other notable centers available include Ugonna Onyenso (Virginia), Nate Bittle (Oregon), Oscar Cluff (Purdue), Ernest Udeh Jr. (Miami) and Jalen Washington (Vanderbilt). 

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Ryan Ward
RYAN WARD

Ryan Ward is an NBA journalist and a credentialed reporter with more than 15 years of experience covering the league and the Los Angeles Lakers. He has written for ClutchPoints, Lakers Nation, Heavy, Rotowire and EssentiallySports. Ryan also produces a podcast and video content focused on the Los Angeles Lakers and the NBA at large.

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