The NBA Draft is supposed to be one of the best moments of a basketball player's life. Hearing your name, walking up to the stage and shaking the NBA commissioner's hand. For most guys, that moment is everything they worked toward. Los Angeles Lakers newcomer Cameron Carr got all of that. Then, almost immediately, the moment shifted.

The New York Knicks called his name at No. 24 inside Barclays Center. Carr started making his way to the podium. But somewhere in those few steps, the news reached him: He was already being traded. NBA on ESPN caught the reaction on camera. He said it quietly: "I'm getting traded?"

"I'm getting traded."



Cameron Carr after being drafted by the Knicks and finding out he got traded to the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/45cZ5bQKtk — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) June 24, 2026

It's easy to understand why that stung, at least initially. The Knicks just ended a 53-year championship drought. Getting drafted by New York, in that building, with that energy? That is a different kind of welcome to the league. Carr also had no pre-draft workout with either the Knicks or the Lakers, so none of this was something he saw coming.

The trade itself was straightforward. Los Angeles sent cash considerations to New York to move up one spot, from No. 25 to No. 24, and landed their guy.

Cameron Carr Brings Exactly What the Lakers Need at the Wing

Mar 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Baylor Bears guard Cameron Carr (43) reacts to his three-point basket against the Houston Cougars in the first half at Fertitta Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

The Lakers had made it clear heading into this NBA offseason that finding a center was the top priority, one the organization is expected to address in free agency. The need at the wing position was right behind it, and that is where Carr comes in.

The 21-year-old Baylor guard put up 18.9 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game last season, shooting 49.4 percent from the field and 37.4 percent from three-point range. He also averaged 1.3 blocks per game, which is not a number you usually see from a guard.

Cameron Carr: Walking Highlight Reel 🍿 pic.twitter.com/16vgkt2uFm — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 24, 2026

At the combine in Chicago, Carr went out and proved the regular season was no fluke. He posted 30 points and six threes in the scrimmage, then sat out the second day with nothing left to prove. His wingspan measured just over seven feet, with a 42.5-inch max vertical, giving him the tools to guard multiple positions at the NBA level.

He is the son of former NBA player Chris Carr, who finished second to Kobe Bryant in the 1997 Dunk Contest. Athleticism clearly runs in the family.

The plans for Carr in Los Angeles are still unclear since there was no pre-draft workout between the two sides. But for a Lakers team searching for a 3-and-D wing to fit around Luka Doncic, the profile makes a lot of sense. What happens next in LA is the part worth watching.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.