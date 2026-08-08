Lakers Executive’s Bold Cameron Carr Quote Should Excite Fans

The Los Angeles Lakers are a franchise not known for embracing young players, with the 17-time NBA champions always seeking to accelerate their path to becoming a legitimate title contender in the Western Conference by trading for proven stars and superstars, such as Luka Doncic.

However, on occasion, a young player becomes a talent the team can’t simply ignore and avoids becoming trade bait. The perfect example is Austin Reaves, who recently signed a four-year, $185 million deal with the Lakers after being an undrafted signee in 2021.

Although maybe not on the level of Reaves, who is arguably one of the best scoring guards in the league today, the Lakers may have another promising young rookie in Cameron Carr.

Cameron Carr Has a Chance to ‘Play Right Away’ for the Lakers

According to Keith Smith of Spotrac, Carr has an opportunity to earn significant minutes in his first season with the Lakers after making an impression in the NBA Summer League, showing a skill set and confidence level that make him look ready to make an impact on the next level sooner rather than later.

“Super excited to have Cam. He’ll have to win his minutes, because his group is really deep. But he’s a worker, so that’ll give him a chance to play right away,” a Lakers front office executive said. “Cam did a lot off the bounce at Summer League, so that was fun to see. But early on, we’ll keep it easy for him: make your open jumpers and defend.”

The son of former NBA player Chris Carr, who battled Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the Slam Dunk Contest back in 1997, displayed an ability to stretch the floor, create his own shot, while be a force defensively on the perimeter, which is something his new team needs after the departure of former NBA Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart.

Cameron Carr Might Be Able to Crack JJ Redick’s Rotation

If the Baylor product can put it all together over the course of training camp and the NBA preseason, there’s a chance the rookie could convince head coach JJ Redick to put him in the rotation right away.

Many players on the new-look roster will be vying for minutes and significant roles on the Lakers during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season, giving Carr an ideal opportunity to showcase his skills and accelerate his development at the next level.

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