Lakers’ Cameron Carr Cracks Surprising NBA 2K26 Top 10 List

The Luka Doncic era of the Los Angeles Lakers is officially underway, with the team going through a massive roster overhaul this summer to build around the two-time NBA scoring champion.

It’s been a busy offseason for the Lakers, and it is about to kick into high gear for Doncic, who let it be known this week that he’s 100 percent healthy and looking forward to hosting a four-day minicamp for his Lakers teammates in his home country of Slovenia.

With the offseason pressing on and the anticipation building for the upcoming 2026-27 season, the release of NBA 2K26 is on the horizon, with the popular video game dropping some bread crumbs of what can be expected for the latest edition.

Cameron Carr Shockingly Among Top 10 Vertical Leaps in NBA 2K26

One month ahead of the release of NBA 2K26, ratings for player attributes are starting to be shared on social media as Top 10 lists, including three-point shooting, ball-handling, driving dunks, perimeter defense, speed with the ball, and vertical leap.

Shockingly, Lakers rookie Cameron Carr made the Top 10 list for vertical leap, as he’s tied for the second-highest rating in that category with Ausar Thompson of the Detroit Pistons at 98, which is ahead of high-flying Minnesota Timberwolves superstar Anthony Edwards (97).

Jumping out the gym ⬆️



The Top 10 highest Vertical ratings in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/f61qp6QMmX — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 3, 2026

Carr definitely put on a show during the NBA Summer League and showcased the leaping ability he clearly inherited from his father, Chris Carr, who competed in the Slam Dunk Contest with Lakers legend Kobe Bryant back in 1997.

However, being this high on the list is surprising, to say the least. It’s also surprising that fellow high flyer and teammate Adou Thiero didn’t even make the Top 10 list for vertical leap, which seems wrong after all his dunk highlights in Las Vegas recently.

Luka Doncic Makes Top 10 List for Three-Point Shooting & Ball-Handling

Along with Carr making one of this Top 10 list for NBA 2K26, Doncic also made a couple of lists so far.

The perennial All-Star guard came in at No. 7 for the best ratings for three-point shooting at 92 overall, which seems to be on point, even though some would argue it could be a bit higher.

Automatic from long range 🎯



The Top 10 Best 3 Point Shooters in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/74QotQetT6 — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 3, 2026

It comes as no surprise that Golden State Warriors sharpshooter Stephen Curry is at the top of the list at 99 overall, followed by Kon Knueppel (94), Duncan Robinson (93), Luke Kennard (93), Damian Lillard (93) and Anthony Edwards (92). Kevin Durant also comes in at 92.

Doncic is among the Top 10 ball-handlers in the league as well, joining his former Dallas Mavericks teammate Kyrie Irving, who is unsurprisingly at the top of the list at 99. The Lakers superstar comes in at 95, tied with LaMelo Ball, James Harden and Trae Young.

All ankles are on notice 😤



Drop your takes on the best ball handlers in NBA 2K27 pic.twitter.com/AebJ0RlFGi — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) August 5, 2026

Luka Doncic Player Rating for NBA 2K26: 95 Overall

Doncic also recently had his overall player rating revealed, with the Lakers superstar once again among the league's top players at 95 overall, tied for the fourth-highest rating with Edwards.

Ahead of Doncic are Giannis Antetokounmpo (97), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (98) and Nikola Jokic (98). It also comes as no surprise that these three players, all of whom have won multiple NBA MVP awards, would be at the top of the list.

Austin Reaves, however, did not crack the Top 20 for overall player rating. He currently sits at 85 overall, which is tied with Zach LaVine, De’Aaron Fox, DeMar DeRozan, Scottie Barnes, OG Anunoby and Kristaps Porzingis.

Something doesn’t sit right with Reaves being rated that low after his career year, especially compared to players with the same rating.

Walker Kessler is the only other Lakers player to make the Top 100 list, coming in at 82 overall, which also feels a bit low, but he did only play five games last season due to a shoulder injury. To put it into perspective, other bigs with the same rating as Kessler include Isaiah Hartenstein, John Collins, Naz Reid, Nikola Vucevic and Jalen Duren.

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