Lakers Monitoring Kevin Durant’s Status Ahead of Game 1 vs. Rockets

Ahead of Game 1 of the first-round playoff series between the Los Angeles Lakers and Houston Rockets, Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves were both ruled out as expected, as it may take weeks for them to return if they return at all during the postseason.

On Friday, an interesting development surfaced regarding the status of Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, who is now dealing with a right knee contusion.

Kevin Durant Listed as Questionable for Game 1 vs. Lakers

Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers in the second half at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Interesting development: Rockets' Kevin Durant is now QUESTIONABLE to play in Game 1 due to a right knee contusion pic.twitter.com/Q7oaHUfiqO — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) April 18, 2026

This was unexpected, to say the least, as it was expected that Houston would be at full strength, aside from Steven Adams and Fred VanVleet, whom the team didn't have on the floor for the entire 2025-26 NBA regular season.

If Durant ultimately gets ruled out for Game 1, the outlook for the first-round series could change completely if LeBron James and company capitalize on the Rockets being without their best player and generational talent.

Durant is the heart and soul of this Rockets squad and the primary reason that Houston is favored heading into the first round against the shorthanded Lakers. He's a future Hall of Famer and the best option on the offensive side of the basketball floor, and if he's out, the Rockets could really begin to struggle to score points.

Even though the Lakers aren't anywhere near elite defensively, the team's game plan will change drastically if the two-time NBA champion isn't in uniform on Saturday in Los Angeles.

Ironically, Durant means as much to the Rockets as Doncic does to the Lakers, which is what makes this such a devastating update for Houston.

Mar 18, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) dribbles against Houston Rockets forward Kevin Durant (7) in the first quarter at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images | Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

However, the injury could be minimal and something that Durant can play through, but as of right now, there's no clear indication of how severe the contusion is. It must be somewhat concerning for Houston if they went as far as to change his status to questionable a day before Game 1.

It'll be interesting to see what Durant's final injury designation is ahead of Saturday's showdown in Los Angeles, as it could potentially change the series before it even begins.

All the attention ahead of this first-round matchup was Doncic and Reaves not being available to begin the series, but it could quickly shift to Durant's status because of how important he is to the Rockets' chances of advancing to the second round.

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