NBA Insider Reveals Contract Structure That Could Keep LeBron With Lakers

With the NBA offseason well underway for the Los Angeles Lakers, the attention has turned to the immediate futures of Austin Reaves and LeBron James.

Reaves is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal with the Lakers to become a free agent, while James will hit NBA free agency for the first time since 2018, with plenty of rumors swirling about what he intends to do for what would be a record-setting 24th season in the league.

As of right now, it seems like a foregone conclusion that Reaves and the Lakers will see eye-to-eye on a new deal, but the same can’t be said for James, as he’s been linked to the Cleveland Cavaliers and Golden State Warriors this summer.

LeBron to Potentially Return to Lakers on Two-Year Deal

"I'm gonna throw this out there: Lebron comes back on a two year deal at $25M per season with a player option and a no trade clause. I'm negotiating the deal right there" - @BA_Turner pic.twitter.com/iLE13id061 — Oh No He Didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) June 5, 2026

However, Broderick Turner of the L.A. Times believes that James could sign a two-year deal with the Lakers at $25 million per season with a player option for the second year and a no-trade clause.

"I'm going to throw this out there,” Turner said. “He comes back on a two-year deal, at $25 million per season, with a player option and a no-trade clause.

"Therefore, now he gets his $50 million, just does not get it in one season. I'm negotiating the deal right there."

That seems like a reasonable deal for James, while it also gives him the leverage once again regarding his future with the no-trade clause and the ability to opt out of the contract after the 2026-27 NBA season.

The real question moving forward is what James wants when contract negotiations begin, and whether that's enough to get it done.

During the 2025-26 campaign, it seemed like the Lakers and James were preparing to part ways this summer, with Reaves elevating to the second option on the team and the new ownership intent on building around superstar Luka Doncic for the foreseeable future.

However, heading into the offseason, there’s been rumored mutual interest to keep it going for at least one more season, but it remains to be seen if that’s truly the case in Los Angeles, with James having a few options as an unrestricted free agent come July 1.

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