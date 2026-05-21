Lakers Reportedly Make Their LeBron James Feelings Crystal Clear for Next Season

The immediate future of Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James remains uncertain, as he has yet to indicate whether he’ll retire or play next season, and if he returns, where he’ll be suiting up.

James will be an unrestricted free agent come July, and speculation has run rampant about whether he’ll leave the Lakers in free agency, with teams like the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers rumored to be interested in bringing him in for the 2026-27 NBA season.

LeBron James Expected to Play Next Season, Lakers Want Him Back

"Giannis, for a period of months, has made it clear to the Bucks ... he believes the time has come for both sides to part ways."



"All the indications I've gotten over the course of the year is that [LeBron's] gonna play one more season."@ShamsCharania joins the @RichEisenShow… pic.twitter.com/NpPs4uz7Yy — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) May 20, 2026

With the offseason fully underway for the Lakers, NBA insider Shams Charania, during an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show, revealed that “all the indications” right now point to James returning for what would be a record 24th season in the NBA.

“He's going to take the next few weeks to figure out exactly how he wants potentially his final year to play out,” Charania said of James’ future. “All the indications I've gotten over the course of the year that he's going to play one more season, the where, the how much of it all like that, that's all obviously going to be a factor.

“Is it going to be LA? That's gotta be probably his preference if he wants to be home. And as far as where his home base is now, and the Lakers have made it clear that they want him back.”

James returning for the 2026-27 campaign has seemingly been the consensus for some time now, but it remains unclear where he stands with the Lakers, even though the 17-time NBA champion wants him to return for a ninth season in purple and gold.

One thing is certain, however: James will have no shortage of interest from teams once he officially hits the open market in July, which could make things difficult for Los Angeles.

“But the one thing I do know is that multiple contenders are already kind of circling here,” Charania said of James’ interest around the league. “Like if LeBron is really going to hit the open market and decide and have a true free agency, he's not going to have a shortage of teams that feel like, listen, ‘We'll go get LeBron. We'll plug him in as our starting power forward or small forward.’ And like, ‘Let's go try to win a ring.’”

Multiple “contenders” seems like a bit of a stretch, but there’s definitely going to be no lack of interest. It remains to be seen whether those opportunities outweigh what the Lakers are willing to offer to play at least one more season in Los Angeles.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.