Lakers Reportedly Sign Former Grizzlies Big Man to Two-Way Deal

The Los Angeles Lakers have had a glaring need in the frontcourt for quite some time, with a serious lack of depth behind star center Walker Kessler.

Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka was working the phones trying to trade for a center before the season got underway, but fell short.

Lakers Sign Center Lawson Lovering to Two-Way Deal

According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers have agreed to a two-way deal with seven-footer Lawson Lovering.

Just In: The Los Angeles Lakers and Lawson Lovering have agreed to a two-way deal, agent Drew Kelso of @OneMotiveSports told @hoopshype. The 7-foot center averaged 7.0 points and 7.5 rebounds in two games with the Memphis Grizzlies last season. pic.twitter.com/SlxuL6oKo0 — Michael Scotto (@MikeAScotto) October 28, 2026

With the Lakers bringing in Lovering on a two-way contract, the team had to waive one of three players on the current squad on one of those deals.

According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, the Lakers have chosen to waive AK Okereke in order to ink Lovering to a two-way deal.

The Lakers have added C Lawson Lovering on a two-way deal and are waiving AK Okereke. Team desperately needed another C in the building. @MikeAScotto was first on this — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) October 28, 2026

Lovering is an undrafted big man out of Utah who began his NBA career this season with the Memphis Grizzlies.

The undrafted center played in only two games with the Grizzlies before being waived. He averaged 7.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 60% from the field.

Lakers' Glaring Frontcourt Issues

Kessler has been pretty much as advertised to start his stint with the Lakers, even though he didn't have the best showing over the past two games, especially against his former team, the Utah Jazz.

Despite some struggles, the 25-year-old center has shown a lot of potential to be a game-changer for the Lakers, with an emphasis on the defensive end of the basketball floor.

The real problem is the lack of depth behind Kessler, with veteran newcomer Kevon Looney not cutting it for Redick thus far.

Looney rarely sees the floor, coming off a five-minute outing against the Blazers in which he committed two personal fouls and recorded no other stats, which obviously, is not ideal.

The lack of impact from the three-time NBA champion has been the primary reason Pelinka and company have been working hard to address the depth issue.

It remains to be seen whether Lovering can help provide some depth off the bench for the Lakers, as he might get some time on the floor at some point this week, with the Lakers facing the Clippers on Wednesday followed by matchups with the Golden State Warriors on Friday and tough test against the Toronto Raptors on Sunday.

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