Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Shares the Advice That Changed His Mindset

The Los Angeles Lakers made several moves during the NBA offseason, undergoing a roster overhaul to begin the Luka Doncic era.

Although the Walker Kessler trade made all the headlines this summer, the Lakers made some under-the-radar moves that could pay off down the road, namely bringing in rookie Cameron Carr.

Lakers Rookie Cameron Carr Opens Up About Importance of Being Confident

During an interview with Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints, Carr was asked about his confidence and humility, which were on display during the NBA Summer League. He always remembers a quote from his dad, and former NBA player, Chris Carr.

“My pops always told me a quote,” Carr said. “I struggled with confidence pretty badly at school because I was skinny, I wasn't the biggest or the strongest. And so, he would just see me and tell me, ‘Man, if you don't have confidence in yourself, then who else is going to have confidence in you?' And I was like, ‘You're right.' And so he just put it to me that it shouldn't be wavered. My confidence should never change.”

The Lakers' rookie went on to share an example of his confidence and mindset that’ll definitely come in handy while wearing purple and gold at the NBA level.

“Like yesterday, I shot a 30-footer that went over to the other side of the backboard and then I turned around, came back and hit a three and it's like that. It's just, you gotta forget about whatever just happened. Negative, positive, just short-term memory and just on to the next.”

Carr will need that kind of mindset and confidence heading into his first season with the Lakers, especially if he wants to crack head coach JJ Redick’s rotation right out of the gate.

Cameron Carr Might Be an Impact Player Right Away

Although it is difficult for any rookie in the NBA to make an impact right away, Carr has the opportunity to do just that, even though he’s not one of the prominent first-year players coming into the league, like AJ Dybantsa, Darryn Peterson or Cameron Boozer.

The Lakers drafted Carr at No. 24 overall after trading up one spot to acquire the New York Knicks’ first-round draft pick. It didn’t take long for the Baylor product to make an impression, as he played well during the California Classic, and that carried over to the NBA Summer League.

Los Angeles went on to win four straight games in Las Vegas before falling to the Golden State Warriors in the semifinals. Carr played a major role in the team’s success, showing scoring ability while playing alongside other standouts, Adou Thiero and Arthur Kaluma.

Even though Redick has a crowded backcourt, Carr could be allowed to prove himself and compete for minutes if he can continue that high-level play during training camp and the NBA preseason, which gets underway on Oct. 5 against the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center.

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