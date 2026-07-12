Lakers’ Adou Thiero Shares His Clear Mission From JJ Redick

The Los Angeles Lakers have a few intriguing players on their NBA Summer League squad who have already started to turn heads in Las Vegas.

Although a lot of attention has been given to Lakers rookie Cameron Carr, who has played well thus far, Adou Thiero seems to be the star attraction.

Thiero has been putting on a show during this Summer League stretch, with jaw-dropping dunks and putting his defensive skills on display.

Adou Thiero Determined to ‘Cause Havoc’ Defensively

During an interview with Brad Turner of the L.A. Times, Thiero revealed what Lakers head coach JJ Redick wants him to do moving forward, and it’s all about being a pest defensively.

“Just trying to go out there and cause havoc,” Thiero said. “JJ, he says that the things he wants, you know, we need a point-of-attack, on-ball defender and everything. So, just trying to go out there and be that, try and get reps in defending and then, offensively, just trying to play basketball, just trying to make the game more simple for myself.”

At this point, Thiero is incredibly raw and a little out of control on the basketball court at times, but there’s no doubting his potential, especially if he can figure out how to put together on both ends of the floor.

There’s a chance that Thiero could crack Redick’s rotation during the upcoming 2026-27 NBA season if he can prove his worth through the rest of the summer and have that carry over into training camp and the preseason in September.

In two games during the Summer League so far, Thiero is making a significant impact defensively and offensively, which is a great sign for the Lakers if he can continue to play at a high level.

Adou Thiero Must Work on Developing an Outside Shot

Dec 18, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Adou Thiero (1) warms up before a game against the Utah Jazz at Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Chris Nicoll-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite all of the upside for Thiero right now, the second-year forward does need to keep working on developing a shot from outside. It’s the same problem Jarred Vanderbilt has had over the years, as he’s solid defensively, but is a liability due to his poor shooting from beyond the arc.

Fortunately for Thiero, he’s got time to develop that outside and has an opportunity to really improve in that area with superstar Luka Doncic bound to get him plenty of open looks.

Thiero is currently averaging 17.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks per game, while shooting 46.2 percent from the field. He has yet to hit a three-pointer after two games played in Summer League.

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