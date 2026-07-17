Isaiah Thomas Explains Why Cameron Carr Could Make ‘Real Big Impact’ on Lakers

During the 2026 NBA Draft, the Los Angeles Lakers decided to trade up from No. 25 to No. 24 overall pick to land Cameron Carr out of Baylor University. That move is already starting to pay off, as Carr has become a star attraction during the NBA Summer League.

Ahead of Thursday’s blowout win against the Chicago Bulls at the Thomas & Mack Center, Carr received some high praise from former Lakers guard Isaiah Thomas.

Isaiah Thomas Most Impressed by Cameron Carr in NBA Summer League

During an appearance on NBA TV, Thomas let it be known he’s most impressed with Carr during this Summer League stint in Las Vegas.

"He's gonna have a real big impact on the Lakers." @IsaiahThomas praises No. 24 overall pick Cameron Carr for his performance at NBA Summer League. pic.twitter.com/b7fJ8xZ62D — NBA TV (@NBATV) July 16, 2026

“My pick is Cam Carr over there with the Lakers,” Thomas said. “He's a hooper's hooper. He hoops, he can play, he can score, he can make plays, he can shoot the ball at a high level. I think he's going to have a real big impact on the Lakers just because he can space the floor, he can catch and shoot, and he can put the ball on the ground and make a play for others.”

As the Lakers move on to the semifinals of the NBA Summer League, Carr and company might have a legitimate shot of winning it all for the first time since 2017. That championship squad was pretty significant, as a ton of NBA players came from that team, including Josh Hart, Alex Caruso, Ivica Zubac, Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram and Kyle Kuzma.

As for the current Summer League team, Carr definitely looks like a player that might be able to crack JJ Redick’s rotation, while there have been promising signs from Chris Manon, Arthur Kaluma and second-year forward Adou Thiero.

Cameron Carr: ‘I Think I Was Overlooked, so I Got a Lot to Prove’

Following the dominant win over Caleb Wilson’s Bulls, Carr said the following about his mindset during what is turning out to be an impressive Summer League performance.

“At the end of the day, I feel like you’ve got to have fire under your feet, and so every time I step on the court, I’m motivated to go and do my job," Carr said. "I think I was overlooked, so I’ve got a lot to prove.”

Carr finished with 14 points to go along with three rebounds and a steal against Chicago, helping lead the Lakers to their fourth straight win.

The 21-year-old definitely doesn’t lack confidence while leaving his mark heading into the semifinals, which will get underway on Sat. July 18, with the Lakers’ opponent to be determined.

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