Collin Sexton Explains Why Walker Kessler Is Perfect Fit for Lakers

One of the main goals for the Los Angeles Lakers heading into this NBA offseason was addressing a need in the paint and bringing in an A-list center, as superstar Luka Doncic requested.

Although it came at a cost, with the Lakers having to pull off a sign-and-trade with the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles was able to check that box by acquiring rising star Walker Kessler, who is arguably the best fit at the position with Doncic.

Collin Sexton Praises Walker Kessler’s ‘Mindset’

Along with landing Kessler this summer, the Lakers were able to sign a guard with a lot of experience playing with the 24-year-old center. Los Angeles signed Collin Sexton, who recently revealed why he thinks Kessler is such a good fit with the Lakers, via Lakers Nation.

“I would say his mindset,” Sexton said. “I would say his mindset and being able to come in and give it his all each and every night. He’s one of those people that’s very competitive. I feel like the culture here is trying to bring good guys in who are ready to compete each and every night and give it their all.”

Clearly, Sexton thinks highly of the up-and-coming center and what he brings to the team, which should make Lakers fans excited about the foreseeable future, as Kessler will be at the core of what this new-look squad is building around Doncic and Austin Reaves.

Sexton and Kessler spent three seasons together with the Jazz and developed chemistry, which seems to have already picked up where they left off in Utah.

“Me and Walker, we have built a really good relationship over the past four or five years,” Sexton said of his Lakers teammate. ... “Even yesterday when we were doing the 3-on-3, we still locked in so it’s cool.”

Collin Sexton Takes Hilarious Jab at LeBron James

Even though Sexton and LeBron James have never played together, there are funny parallels between the two veterans.

Sexton and James just keep missing each other, via Khobi Price of The California Post.

June 21, 2018: The Cavaliers draft Collin Sexton

July 1, 2018: LeBron James leaves the Cavaliers for the Lakers



June 30, 2026: Lakers informed LeBron James isn't returning

July 1, 2026: Collin Sexton agreed to two-year deal with Lakers.



Collin: "He's just leaving every time I… pic.twitter.com/Up8F34b0UO — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) July 13, 2026

"He's just leaving every time I arrive,” Sexton said of James. … “One of the other coaches made the same joke yesterday."

Even though James has informed the Lakers he won’t be returning after eight seasons in Los Angeles, he has yet to make his decision in free agency, nor has he given a timetable for when he will make it.

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