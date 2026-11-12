Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves Injury Updates Emerge After Lakers’ Win

The Los Angeles Lakers won their seventh straight game on Wednesday night, with Luka Doncic and company getting the win over the Milwaukee Bucks on the road at Fiserv Forum.

Although the Lakers kept their win streak alive, the team suffered a couple of concerning injuries with only one game left on this road trip.

During the matchup against the Bucks in Milwaukee, Austin Reaves went down with a left heel injury after landing on one leg following a dunk.

JJ Redick Shares an Update on Austin Reaves’ Injury

After Wednesday’s win, head coach JJ Redick spoke to the media and provided an update on Reaves’ status, with some speculating it could be an Achilles injury for the rising star.

Fortunately for Reaves and the Lakers, there’s no concern about the injury potentially being Achilles-related, according to Ben Royer of the OC Register.

JJ Redick said that there is not a concern that Austin Reaves suffered an Achilles injury. https://t.co/7dgmpjVeHk — Benjamin Royer (@thebenroyer) November 12, 2026

With Achilles injuries becoming more and more common in the NBA and in professional sports for that matter, the last thing the Lakers want is to see their second-best player go down with an injury that could keep him out for a significant amount of time or even the rest of the 2026-27 season.

One positive the Lakers do have, following the team's 11th win of the season, is that they’ll now have three days off before getting back to work on Sunday in the final game of this road trip against the division rival Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Austin Reaves seemed to have first injured his heel on this dunk attempt



-Best case scenario: left heel contusion



-Worst case scenario: Plantar fascia Injury (strain/tear) pic.twitter.com/4F1zpKqI6c — Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (@GameInjuryDoc) November 12, 2026

That’ll give Reaves some extra time to bounce back from this latest injury.

Luka Doncic Also Suffered an Injury vs. Bucks

Along with Reaves going down with a heel injury, superstar Luka Doncic also suffered an injury on Wednesday night in Milwaukee.

Late in the game, Doncic tweaked his ankle on a closeout from former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma near the three-point line.

Luka Doncic appeared to injure his ankle on this and-one bucket after a foul by Kyle Kuzma.



He stayed in to attempt the free throw before heading to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/VeXqGryrEw — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2026

Initially, it looked like a potentially severe injury, as Doncic was clearly in pain while down on the ground holding his ankle.

However, Doncic walked to the charity stripe and shot two free throws before checking out of the game.

During his postgame press conference, Doncic let it be known he’ll be fine, via Khobi Price of The California Post.

Luka Doncic says he'll be fine after the injury scare with his right ankle: pic.twitter.com/wiZbnLTRPo — Khobi Price (@khobi_price) November 12, 2026

“I’m okay. Obviously, it’s painful a little bit, but I’ll be fine,” Doncic said of his ankle injury. “We’re 3-0 on this road trip, so that’s pretty good.”

Clearly, Doncic is more concerned with the team closing out the team’s four-game road trip on a strong note in Phoenix on Sunday and isn’t bothered by the ankle injury.

He’ll also benefit from three days off before taking on the Suns.

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