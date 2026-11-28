Following Friday night’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center, drama ensued when Los Angeles Lakers superstar guard Luka Doncic was walking off the court and heading to the locker room.

While walking to the tunnel after the 99-96 loss to the Spurs in the NBA Cup, Doncic threw his wristband to some fans, which didn’t go down well, as it was perceived that he threw it at them rather than to them.

Luka Doncic Describes What Happened in Altercation with Spurs Fans

The Spurs fans didn’t want the wristband Doncic took from them to give to someone else, but then things got hostile when one of the fans pushed the Lakers star.

Luka Doncic on what happened here:



"I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game, and then I heard she didn't want it, so I went back to grab it and he just pushed me, and then I gave it to somebody else."pic.twitter.com/ch0P8tDC9k https://t.co/6ljBruij6g — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) November 28, 2026

“I just threw my wristband, like I do always every game,” Doncic said. “And then I heard she or he didn’t want it, so I went back to grab it, and he just pushed me. And then I gave it to somebody else.”

Obviously, emotions were running high after the Lakers were beaten by the Spurs and eliminated from the NBA Cup, so it’s likely something Doncic and the fans regret.

Lakers Must Focus on Another Tough Matchup Against Grizzlies

After falling to the Spurs in what turned out to be an all-out battle between two of the best teams in the NBA, the Lakers won’t have much time to dust themselves off as they will get back to work during this road trip on Sunday afternoon, taking on the better-than-expected Memphis Grizzlies.

The Grizzlies came into this season in a rebuilding phase, trading Ja Morant to the Portland Trail Blazers and drafting the new face of the franchise, Cameron Boozer.

Although many expected the Grizzlies to be one of the worst teams in the league and likely in the running for another high pick in the NBA Draft, Memphis has been one of this year’s surprise teams thus far, with Ty Jerome leading the way.

Memphis heads into this matchup right behind the Lakers (15-4) in the standings at 15-5, having won eight of their last 10 games and three straight.

It’ll be another tough task for JJ Redick’s new-look squad on a brutal five-game road trip with the Houston Rockets (Nov. 30) and Oklahoma City Thunder (Dec. 6) still on the schedule.

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