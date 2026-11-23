The Los Angeles Lakers have finally gotten to a point where the majority of the squad is healthy and ready to play every single game.

Unfortunately, the team has been without one of its best players recently, as rising star Austin Reaves has missed four straight games due to a nagging heel injury.

Austin Reaves Ruled Out vs. Jazz - Austin Reaves Set to Return vs. Jazz

On Sunday, the Lakers announced that Reaves will miss a fifth straight game, as he continues to nurse his heel injury

Lakers guard Austin Reaves has been ruled OUT for Monday's game against the Jazz pic.twitter.com/de6tLf4tPv — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 23, 2026

The Lakers continue to be cautious with Reaves, as they don’t want to risk further injury, which makes sense considering they’ll have three days off before facing Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs the day after Thanksgiving.

Friday’s NBA Cup showdown with the Spurs will be a battle between arguably the two best teams in the Western Conference and quite possibly in the entire league.

It will be a measuring-stick game for the Lakers, who haven’t been getting the same credit as other elite teams in the league due to their easy schedule to begin the 2026-27 season.

All eyes will be on these two Western Conference heavyweights, with Doncic and Wembanyama likely looking to make a statement as they’re currently neck-and-neck in the race for NBA MVP.

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