The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing their toughest challenge of the 2026-27 NBA season thus far on Friday night, with the storied franchise traveling to Texas to take on Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

The one question that everyone has been asking leading up to this head-to-head battle between Western Conference heavyweights is whether Austin Reaves would be available to play after missing five straight games.

Austin Reaves Officially Cleared to Play Against the Spurs

Fortunately, the Lakers will have their second-best player on the floor tonight to face the Spurs, with Reaves officially being cleared ahead of this NBA Cup matchup in San Antonio.

Austin Reaves (left heel bruise) has been upgraded to AVAILABLE for today’s game at San Antonio. — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) November 27, 2026

Reaves has been dealing with a heel injury that he suffered after landing awkwardly following a dunk against the Milwaukee Bucks.

The Lakers have been very cautious with Reaves since the injury, which he felt was much more severe than initially diagnosed. He thought he broke his foot, which would’ve been devastating for him and the team.

That didn’t turn out to be the case, and now the Lakers will be at full strength against arguably their toughest opponent this season. San Antonio comes into this game fresh off a loss to Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, who beat the Lakers earlier in the season.

Battle Between NBA MVP Candidates: Luka vs. Wemby

Before the loss to the Blazers, the Spurs had won 15 of their last 16 games, making them one of the best teams in the league and neck and neck with Luka Doncic’s Lakers.

The major storyline coming into this matchup between these West heavyweights will be Doncic and Wembanyama trying to impose their will and make their case for being the best player in the league at this point in the 2026-27 campaign.

There’s no question that both players will be trying to make a statement on Friday night, as this will be the biggest game post-Thanksgiving and will likely determine whether the Lakers or Spurs are legitimate title contenders in the West moving forward.

Wembayama is putting monster numbers right now, avergaing 30.7 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.8 blocks (league leader), 3.2 assists and 1.3 steals per game, while shooting 54.3% percent from the field.

As for Doncic, the Slovenian superstar is averaging a league-leading 36.6 points to go along with 7.7 assists, 6.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game, shooting 46% from the floor and 36.5% from beyond the arc.

Incredible numbers from both players, who hope to win the Michael Jordan Trophy for the first time in their NBA careers.

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