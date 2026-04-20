Luka Doncic Seen at Lakers' Practice Facility Ahead of Game 2

After securing the Game 1 win over the Houston Rockets, the Los Angeles Lakers have given superstar guard Luka Doncic more time to recover from his Grade 2 hamstring and potentially get back on the floor at some point during this first-round series.

On Monday, the Lakers saw another promising sign with their new face of the franchise, as Doncic was seen in team gear on the practice floor alongside fellow star Austin Reaves, per ESPN's Dave McMenamin.

Luka Doncic Returns to Lakers Practice

Luka Doncic back on the Lakers practice court pic.twitter.com/YTHIO6Wdo8 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2026

Even though Doncic didn't participate, outside of being a rebounder, it's a good sign that he could be trending in the right direction and potentially nearing his return.

After Monday's practice, Lakers head coach JJ Redick spoke about having Doncic back at the facility in El Segundo, via McMenamin.

“It’s been really nice. He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. … Having the group together two out of the last three days has been really nice.” - JJ Redick on having Luka Doncic back at the practice facility pic.twitter.com/AJbah6cSVQ — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) April 20, 2026

“It’s been really nice. He definitely rebounded and passed on some shooting drills. … Having the group together two out of the last three days has been really nice.”

At this point, it is still uncertain whether Doncic and or Reaves will be able to return during the first round against the Rockets. Both players seem to be making progress in their recoveries, with Reaves already shooting at practice, but only time will tell if they'll be able to help the Lakers advance to the second round, where they'll likely play the defending NBA champion Oklahoma City Thunder.

Fortunately, the Lakers are firing on all cylinders right now, as they beat the Rockets in convincing fashion in Game 1. Luke Kennard finished with a playoff career-high 27 points, while LeBron James had a vintage performance coming only two rebounds shy of recording a triple-double against Houston.

On Tuesday, the Lakers will get back to work as they host the Rockets for Game 2, a crucial matchup for both teams. Houston desperately needs to bounce back, and the Lakers have the opportunity to take a commanding 2-0 lead.

Apr 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun (28) and forward Kevin Durant (center) watch during the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers during game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The one aspect of Game 2 that everyone is waiting for is the status of superstar forward Kevin Durant, who missed Game 1 due to a right knee contusion.

The fact that the injury was severe enough for him to miss a playoff game is very telling. Even if Durant gets back for Game 2, there's no guarantee he'll be the same player, which obviously favors the Lakers moving forward in this series.

A 2-0 lead would be an incredible start to the series for the Lakers and perhaps something the Rockets are unable to bounce back from even with the series shifts to Houston for Game 3 and Game 4.

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