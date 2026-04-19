Lakers' Luka Doncic Not Among 3 Finalists for NBA MVP

After the Los Angeles Lakers pulled off the stunning Game 1 upset over the Houston Rockets on Saturday, the league announced the three finalists for the NBA MVP award, with superstar Luka Doncic not on the list.

Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs and three-time NBA MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets are the final three.

Luka Doncic Officially Not an NBA MVP Finalist

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket beside Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) during the first quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Doncic's eligibility for the regular-season award was uncertain, as he played only 64 games before going down with a Grade 2 hamstring injury that ruled him out for the final stretch of the 2025-26 campaign.

Fortunately for Doncic, the Lakers superstar was granted eligibility under the Extraordinary Circumstances Challenge, which was approved by the league earlier this week. Detroit Pistons star Cade Cunningham was approved for the challenge, while Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves was denied.

Although Doncic isn't in the running for MVP, he's still eligible to make the All-NBA First Team, which has a great chance to do after averaging a league-best 33.5 points per game to go along with 7.7 rebounds, 8.3 assists and 1.6 steals per game, shooting 47.6 percent from the floor and 36.6 percent from beyond the arc.

Luka Doncic's Return Remains Uncertain

Apr 2, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) falls to the court during a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the third quarter at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The real question now for Doncic is whether he'll be able to return to the court for the Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs as he continues to work his way back from the hamstring injury.

The Lakers gave Doncic a bit more time to get his body right with an impressive win in Game 1, as the squad was able to take advantage of the absence of Rockets superstar Kevin Durant, who is dealing with a right knee contusion.

The return of Austin Reaves, who has an oblique strain, is also up in the air. The Lakers remain optimistic about the prospect of their two best players returning at some point in the first round, but have not set an official return date for either player.

In the meantime, the Lakers are riding high after the Game 1 win, with Luke Kennard and LeBron James leading the way. Kennard finished with a playoff career-high 27 points in Saturday's win, while James came two rebounds shy of a triple-double, with 19 points, 13 assists and eight rebounds.

Game 2 will take place at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, with the Lakers hoping to take a commanding 2-0 lead before the series shifts to Houston for Game 3 and Game 4.

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