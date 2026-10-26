Luka Doncic Surpasses Multiple Lakers Legends in Remarkable Win Over Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers were able to pull off an epic comeback on Sunday after being down by 18 points to the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center.

Although it was a team effort to get the win, superstar guard Luka Doncic stole the show like only he can, with a 52-point explosion that proved to be too much for the Jazz to handle on their home floor.

Doncic was relentless on Sunday while seemingly on a mission to light up the scoreboard and led his new-look Lakers squad to a third straight win.

Luka Doncic Makes Lakers History Again & Again & Again

Once Doncic gets going on the basketball court and flirts with dropping 40 or 50-plus points, milestones start to be set, and records get broken.

On Sunday, Doncic continues to move up the ranks in Lakers history, as the first thing he accomplished was cracking the franchise’s top 15 three-pointers made list, passing two-time NBA champion Jordan Farmar.

With his second 3-pointer today at Utah, Luka Dončić passed Jordan Farmar for 15th on the Lakers all-time 3-pointers made list. Dončić reached 365 made 3-pointers in just 95 games, the fastest in franchise history. LeBron James previously held the record at 168 games, via Lakers… — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 25, 2026

At this pace, Metta World Peace is not safe this season on this list, with Doncic now sitting at No. 15 with 371 three-pointers made.

Kobe Bryant sits atop the list with 1,827, so Doncic has a long way to go to get there.

In order to crack the top 10, Doncic will have to pass Eddie Jones at 480. Players currently ahead of Doncic in the top 10 include World Peace (420), Michael Cooper (428), Nick Young (465) and Rick Fox (480).

Luka Doncic Passes George Mikan for Fastest to Reach 3,000 Points

Of course, Doncic didn’t stop with one milestone on Sunday, as he also became the fastest player in franchise history to reach 3,000 points, beating out George Mikan.

Mikan reached that mark in 106 games, but Doncic was a bit quicker at 95.

With his 17th point today at Utah, Luka Dončić reached 3,000 points as a Laker in just 95 games, the fastest in franchise history. George Mikan previously held the record at 106 games, via Lakers PR — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 25, 2026

These scoring milestones are going to be a common theme for Doncic if he continues to be arguably the league’s best scorer in the years to come, and only looks like the 27-year-old is getting better with every passing game.

Luka Doncic Passes LeBron James for Most 40-Point Games

Along with moving up the list of franchise three-pointers made and being the fastest to 3,000 points in purple and gold, Doncic past his former teammate LeBron James on the list of most 40-point games in Lakers history.

Doncic has now scored 40 or more in 19 games as a Lakers player, with only five players ahead of him.

With his 40-point performance today at Utah, Luka Dončić passed LeBron James for sixth on the Lakers' all-time 40-point games list, via Lakers PR



5. George Mikan (23)

6. Luka Dončić (19)

7. LeBron James (18) — Ryan Ward (@RyanWardLA) October 25, 2026

Ironically, Mikan sits ahead of Doncic with 23, but it’s highly likely that won't last long, as there’s a good chance the Slovenian superstar passes him this season.

Above Mikan there’s Shaquille O’Neal (26), Jerry West (66), Elgin Baylor (88) and Bryant (122).

And finally, Doncic finishing with over 50 points puts him in select company in the NBA and on another prestigious list in Lakers history.

Luka Doncic vs Jazz:



52 PTS 10 AST 8 REB 2 STL 74.6 TS% pic.twitter.com/VMh5oNLaMS — Laker Performances (@LALPerformance) October 25, 2026

Doncic just passed Kevin Durant (9) and Giannis Antetokounmpo (9) and tied Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (10) with his 10th 50-point game. He is now 11th in NBA history with 10 50-point games while also passing Wilt Chamberlain, O’Neal (2) and tying James (3) in 50-point games by a Lakers player.

With a lot of basketball left ahead of him if he can stay healthy, Doncic will almost certainly keep moving up these lists as he continues to prove he’s one of the best scorers of all time.

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