NBA Legend Picks Ideal Landing Spot for Lakers’ LeBron James

LeBron James has spent 8 seasons with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's won a title there, became the NBA's all-time leading scorer in a purple and gold jersey, and watched his son Bronny James grow into a pro. But his contract is up, and one Hall of Famer has a very clear idea of where he should land next.

NBA free agency opens June 30. The Lakers are the frontrunners to re-sign him, and talks are already happening. But Kevin Garnett, the 15-time All-Star and 2008 champion, made his feelings known on his KG: Certified show. He wants LeBron to go back to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

"If I'm Bron, I'll go back to Cleveland. Him going back to Cleveland not only gives Bronny some open leverage and open opportunity for him, but it's able for him to establish him in a place where he can, you know, start to grow what he's doing. So, yeah, I think what he's going to do is going to actually affect Bronny and everything after him."

"If LeBron is doing a farewell tour and this is his last hurrah... I'd like to see him in Cleveland." 👀



Where would you like to see LeBron James finish out his legendary career? pic.twitter.com/RNh8dscCe4 — KG: Certified (@kg_certified) June 25, 2026

Kevin Garnett Makes the Case for LeBron James Returning to Cleveland

That was just the start. Garnett had more to say, especially about how LeBron could actually make a Cleveland return work.

"If he's doing a farewell tour and this is his last hurrah, I would like to see him in Cleveland. Real shit. Yeah. Get the pay cut, go back somewhere. And at this point, when you at the end like this, this is when you can get creative. This is when you can go to Dan Gilbert and you can say, yeah, you got to pay me like this, but let's talk like this."

Garnett also went beyond basketball, pointing out that Cleveland's entire economy gets a boost when LeBron is there. Sold-out home games, new restaurants, packed lounges. The city comes alive, and KG says people there are more than eager to have him back.

It's a hard argument to ignore. But the money tells a different story. The Lakers just locked up Austin Reaves on a 4-year, $185 million deal, the richest contract ever for an undrafted player. With Luka Doncic already maxed out and Reaves' now secured, a significant pay cut looks unavoidable for LeBron, whether he stays in LA or goes elsewhere.

Cleveland's path is even tighter. The Cavs are already over $212 million in payroll with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden on the books, so the most they can realistically offer is the veteran minimum at around $3.9 million. ESPN's Brian Windhorst floated a sign-and-trade where the Lakers send LeBron to Cleveland for Jarrett Allen, which would solve the money problem.

Garnett's vision makes sense on paper. A final run in the city where it all started would be something special. The cap math, though, makes it a long shot.

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