Lakers' LeBron James Drops Major Hint on Cleveland Return

LeBron James is a free agent this summer, and every move he makes right now is going to be dissected. He has not said much about where he is going, but one small social media action this week told a story of its own.

An Instagram account called rawfootagerecords posted a reel featuring a graphic of LeBron in a Cleveland Cavaliers jersey with the words "Come Home" written in bold. LeBron liked the post, and the NBA world noticed almost immediately.

The Lakers were knocked out in the second round by the Oklahoma City Thunder after Luka Doncic went down with a hamstring injury. LeBron did everything he could to keep them alive, but without Luka, Los Angeles did not have enough. It was another early exit, and the relationship between LeBron and the franchise already had some cracks forming before that.

There was a night in late March when LeBron broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar's record for most combined wins in NBA history. In the postgame locker room, GM Rob Pelinka walked in holding the game ball and gave it to head coach JJ Redick, who had hit his 100th coaching win that same night. LeBron, still in practice shorts with ice bags on his knees, walked straight out.

He reportedly saw it as the Lakers taking him for granted. Pelinka has since said the franchise wants him back, but that locker room moment was not something LeBron just brushed off.

LeBron James Free Agency 2026: Why a Cavaliers Return Makes Sense

LeBron's history with Cleveland runs deep. He was drafted first overall by the Cavaliers in 2003, spent his first seven seasons there, then left for Miami. He came back in 2014 and delivered on a promise, winning the city its first and only NBA championship in 2016.

The Cavaliers are also not just a sentimental option right now. They are in the Eastern Conference Finals against the New York Knicks, with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley leading a roster that looks built to compete. If LeBron wants to chase one more ring, Cleveland is genuinely in that conversation.

The cap situation in Cleveland is complicated, and a sign-and-trade with the Lakers would likely be needed to make it work. LeBron would also have to take a pay cut to fit alongside Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley on that roster. Nothing about this is simple.

On his Mind the Game podcast, James opened up about his free agency plans, saying he has not thought about it much yet and is taking his time. He acknowledged he is a free agent and can control where he ends up, whether that is back in Los Angeles or somewhere else. As for a timeline, he mentioned late June through July, and potentially even August, before making a final call.

But between the playoff exit, the front office tension, and that like, LeBron James is not exactly sending signals that he wants to stay.

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