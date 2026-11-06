Newest Lakers Addition Lawson Lovering Reveals What He Brings to Team

The Los Angeles Lakers are on a roll to start the season. They sit at 7-2, among the top teams in the NBA and in the Western Conference.

The Lakers could do virtually no wrong; however, they still have a few issues to address. Turnovers and rebounding have been issues at the start of the season.

Los Angeles has struggled to take care of the ball and to secure rebounds on the defensive end. Those are glaring issues that must be resolved, and last week the Lakers believe they took the right step in that direction with the addition of Lawson Lovering.

Lovering, the big man from Wyoming, signed with the Lakers on a two-way deal. The Lakers signed him last week, and he has already appeared in two games.

Lawson Lovering Embraces ‘Dirty Work’ Role With New Team

In a recent interview with the Orange County Register, Lovering said he's looking forward to making an impact in meaningful minutes.

The 23-year-old center recently opened up about the skills and qualities he brings to Los Angeles.

“I just think I can bring elite size, my feel for the game,” Lovering told SCNG of what he can add to the Lakers’ roster. “I think defensively and rebounding, I can show up and set hard screens, get guys open. …”

Lovering's two-way deal is a two-year deal. His deal does not include options, extensions or signing bonuses.

He's already played in two games, meaning he has 48 regular-season games left given the status of his contract.

In two minutes of action, Lovering has recorded one rebound and one block. Wednesday's game against the Sacramento Kings was his fourth in his NBA career.

Lovering is averaging 3.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists and 0.5 blocks while shooting 60% from the field in 13 minutes of action.

“Being a dirty work guy, I’m a two-way guy – so not expected to have a huge role, which I never really thought I was going to – but just do dirty work and do the things that I’m asked to do every day," Lovering said.

"So just do what the coaches say and live with the rest, man. Just compete as hard as I can.”

With the Lakers lacking a true backup big behind Walker Kessler, Lovering has a legitimate chance to fill that role in a major way.

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