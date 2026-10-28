Who Is Lawson Lovering? What to Know About Lakers' Reported Signing

Ahead of Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Clippers, the Los Angeles Lakers made a move to address the team’s biggest need after the first four games of the 2026-27 NBA season.

The frontcourt depth for Los Angeles has been an issue, and the team has tried to address it through trade scenarios that never panned out. Failing to move Dalton Knecht in a deal for a big man was the latest setback that didn’t go their way, ultimately leading the team to waive the former first-round draft pick.

Lakers Add Former Grizzlies Center Lawson Lovering

The Lakers reportedly signed center Lawson Lovering, formerly of the Memphis Grizzlies, to a two-way contract. Los Angeles waived AK Okereke in a corresponding move to free up a two-way spot on the roster, where he’ll join Chris Manon and Arthur Kaluma.

With veteran newcomer Kevon Looney not exactly cutting it as the Lakers’ backup center behind Walker Kessler, Los Angeles has been desperate to find some help, especially in the rebounding department.

Lawson could prove to be a welcome addition off the bench.

Who Is Lawson Lovering?

After going undrafted last year, Lovering spent time in the G League with the Memphis Hustle, where he averaged 7.7 points, 7.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.

He made 30 appearances and 25 starts with the Hustle, then finally saw his first NBA action with the Memphis Grizzlies, signing a 10-day contract before being recently waived.

The 23-year-old played in two games for the Grizzlies this season, putting up numbers similar to his G League stint last season, averaging 7.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game, shooting 60% from the floor in 24.5 minutes per contest.

The Lakers could definitely use that kind of production on the glass, considering the storied franchise is dead last in the NBA in that category at 35.5 rebounds per game as a team.

Lovering also seems to be a formidable defender, which will help him earn some minutes in JJ Redick’s rotation, with the team emphasizing defense during the 2026-27 campaign.

What Lawson Lovering Brings to the Lakers

As for what Lovering brings to the table in Los Angeles, the University of Utah product adds some much-needed size in the frontcourt at 7’1” and adds physical presence in the paint along with Kessler.

He can crash the glass, which is likely the one thing that stood out to the Lakers the most, as well as his size and potential to be a reliable rim protector. Lovering also showed flashes of playmaking ability in college, which is another plus.

Even though Lawson could prove to be a solid addition to this new-look Lakers squad, the young center is not a good free-throw shooter, as he shot an ugly 39.8% from the charity stripe during the 2024-25 season with the Utes.

Despite his struggles at the line, Lawson has the potential to be an upgrade in the frontcourt off the bench, with his rebounding and defense being key to his success with the Lakers.

It remains to be seen when Lovering will make his Lakers debut, as the team has yet to make the signing official, meaning he may not be active in purple and gold until Friday’s matchup on the road against the Golden State Warriors.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on YouTube, Facebook, X/Twitter and Instagram for the latest news.