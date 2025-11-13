Austin Reaves' story is one of many that make professional sports so great.

A high school basketball legend in Arkansas, Reaves played college basketball at Wichita State and Oklahoma before signing with the Lakers as an undrafted free agent. Reaves was drafted 42nd overall by the Detroit Pistons, but he opted to instead sign a two-way deal with L.A.

It's safe to say that Reaves' decision paid off.

Even in his rookie season, Reaves showed that he belonged in the NBA. As his minutes increased, so did his offensive efficiency. Now, a season after achieving a career high 20.2 points per game, Reaves is on track for his best season as a pro — by far.

Even as an undrafted player, Reaves is inspiring others to follow in his footsteps. Lakers forward Jake LaRavia was drafted 19th overall in 2022 and spent the first four seasons of his career with the Memphis Grizzlies and Sacramento Kings before joining the Lakers in free agency.

According to ESPN, LaRavia came to Los Angeles hoping to develop into a better player in the same manner that Reaves has evolved over his four full seasons.

"One of the reasons I chose the Lakers organization was just you see the player development and how Austin was one of the guys that's just gotten better every year in every category," LaRavia told Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

Flashes of Growth

LaRavia has shown flashes of improvement already in his 11 games in Los Angeles. the 24-year-old Pasadena native is averaging 11.6 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. The highlight of his early Lakers career in the team's late October win against the Minnesota Timberwolves. LaRavia's 27 points were behind only Reaves' 28 for the team-high in the Lakers' 116-115 win.

“Very early in his Laker career, but clearly his best game as a Laker," Redick said after the game. "For Jake as a Laker this game now is a reference point. Not only for the offense, again he’s had two of the last three games he’s been phenomenal defensively. His activity level, deflections ... and then just continuing to have confidence in his shot and belief in that was big.”

